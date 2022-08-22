IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Highlights: Shubman Gill hits century as India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs, win series 3-0
Team India will look to continue their winning run in the ODI format when they take on hosts Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22). On Saturday (August 20), KL Rahul’s side posted their 14th consecutive win over Zimbabwe – thrashing Regis Chakabva-led side by five wickets to clinch the series 2-0.
They will now look to win the third ODI to complete a series whitewash over Zimbabwe. Following his side’s five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj said that his plan was to hit one area consistently.
Top knocks from Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan coupled with strong bowling from Team India crushed Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. “The way I was bowling in West Indies and England, especially with the new ball and the way I bowled in the first ODI here, I had a good rhythm. I had a plan to bowl and hit one area consistently,” said Siraj in a post-match press conference.
Siraj delivered a brilliant spell in the match, taking 1 wicket for 16 runs in eight overs which also included two maidens. Questioned about his good recent performances in white ball cricket, the bowler said that he kept a belief in himself.
“Life is about up and downs. I had plans to hit one area consistently, give dot balls and create pressure on batters. When I use the new ball, I can go for wickets. White ball does not swing a lot. So I can go for wickets when it swings but when it does not, I focus on hitting one area consistently and delivering dot balls,” he added.
India edge ahead in a thrilling final ODI and take the series against Zimbabwe 3-0!
India edge ahead in a thrilling final ODI and take the series against Zimbabwe 3-0!
That's that from the final ODI.
What a knock by Sikandar Raza!
#3rdODI | After 44 overs, are 231/7
A fine fifty by Sikandar Raza has kept Zimbabwe’s hopes alive in the chase of 290.
ZIM lose 7th wicket
Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each while Avesh Khan took one to reduce the hosts to 182/7 in 39th over.
Axar Patel picks up his second wicket as Regis Chakabva is caught & bowled.
Zimbabwe lose early advantage with quick wickets
Takudzwanashe Kaitano gets retired hurt, Innocent Kaia dismissed by Chahar, Sean Williams LBW by Axar and Tony Munyonga removed by Avesh.
OUT!
Kaia 6 (9) LBW by Deepak Chahar. India off to a bright start as Chahar gets the Zimbabwe opener.
ZIM- 13/1 (3.4 Overs), Williams 6 (4) & Kaitano 0 (8)
Innings Break!
A brilliant 130 from @ShubmanGill as #TeamIndia post a total of 289/8 on the board.
India post 289
Shubman Gill (130), Ishan Kishan (50) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) were the star performers for India in the first innings of the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday. KL Rahul also chipped in with 30 runs in 46 balls. For hosts, Brad Evans picked a five-wicket haul while Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe took one wicket each. It was Brad's spell that restricted India to 289.
Maiden ODI century for Shubman Gill
A brilliant CENTURY for @ShubmanGill
His maiden in international cricket.
Gill completes 100
Shubman Gill completes his maiden international century and what a stylish innings by the right-hander to get his first international ton. He has scored it with a strike-rate of over 110 with 12 boundaries in just 82 balls. The bad highlight for Gill today so far is the mixup and runout of Ishan Kishan moments earlier.
IND- 233/4 (44 Overs), Gill 100 (82) & Samson 0 (0)
OUT!
Deepak Hooda 1 (3) bowled in by Brad Evans, Hooda tried to attack the bowler as he was trying to push the scoreboard. Gill is batting on 99 currently, inches away from his first ODI century.
Gill & Kishan take India past 200
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan take India past the 200-run mark. Gill is displaying some explosive batting skills. He's batting on 92 off 74 balls.
IND- 216/2 (40.4 Overs), Gill 92 (74) & Kishan 47 (57)
Gill takes charge
Shubman Gill leading India with a quickfire fifty, he's batting on 72 off 61 with 10 boundaries so far in the clash. Ishan Kishan along side him batting brilliantly giving him the support from the other end.
IND- 185/2 (37.3 Overs), Gill 72 (61) & Kishan 37 (52)
Gill on FIRE
Shubman Gill is looking in fine touch as he's batting of 44 off 43 balls with 6 beautiful boundaries so far. He can be a major problem for Zimbabwe if he keeps going like this.
IND- 132/2 (31 Overs), Gill 44 (43) & Kishan 13 (31)
OUT!
Dhawan 40 (68) caught by Williams bowled by Brad Evans. Shikhar gets a leading edge and is caught at mid-wicket as Brad Evans dismissses both the India openers.
IND- 84/2 (21 Overs), Gill 10 (13)
GONE!
KL Rahul 30 (46) BOWLED IN by Brad Evans. The captain chops the ball onto his stumps as tries to cut one for a boundary. Zimbabwe and Brad Evans are fired up with that wicket.
IND- 63/1 (15 Overs), Dhawan 29 (45)
India go past 50
India go past 50 runs without a loss of wicket as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan display some smart and patient batting. Scenes are looking pretty for Zimbabwe as both India batters look to score big.
IND- 55/0 (14 Overs), KL Rahul 23 (41) & Dhawan 28 (44)
Rahul & Dhawan going strong
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are going strong at the moment and looking very dangerous for the Zimbabwe bowling lineup. Zimbabwe need to take a wicket as soon as possible else the Indian batters will punish them. Both batter have taken a good look at the wicket and settled in nicely.
ZIM- 41/0 (10 Overs), Rahul 12 (26) & Dhawan 25 (36)
India off to steady start
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan take India off to a steady start as Zimbabwe fish for an early dismissal. Dhawan is looking in fine touch whereas Rahul is taking his time to settle into the wicket.
IND- 23/0 (6 Overs), Rahul 7 (12) & Dhawan 15 (24)
Here we go!
Skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan open the batting for India in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series. Left-arm fast bowler Ngarava into the attack for Zimbabwe. The second ball is pitched outside off-stump and Dhawan pounds it in style for a four.
IND- 4/0 (0.2 Over), Dhawan 4 (2) & Rahul 0 (0)
Two changes to Zimbabwe Playing XI
Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga is in for Wessly Madhevere for Zimbabwe in the third ODI.
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Hello and welcome! It's the third and final ODI match between and
Deepak Chahar back in India Playing XI
Here's India Playing XI for the 3rd ODI...
India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur
KL Rahul wins toss, IND bat
India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat FIRST!
ZC dedicates second ODI against India to childhood cancer
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of third ODI between India and Zimbabwe.
