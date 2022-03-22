IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India win by 110 runs, keep semis hopes alive

22 March 2022, 13:17 PM Player-of-the-match is Yastika Bhatia Yastika Bhatia is player-of-the-match for scoring 50 off 80 balls. "I am very pleased with the performance although I would have liked to contribute with a few more runs. Nevertheless, very happy with the result. In domestic cricket, I prepared to play at No. 3. But in my mind, I was clear that my focus was to contribute for the team. So the preparation and net sessions were focussed on that (objective). Sometimes, wickets are not good and wickets can fall, so strike rotation is in my mind," Bhatia said.

22 March 2022, 13:05 PM India win by 110 runs Jhulan Goswami closes the game for India taking the last wicket of Bangladesh. India win by 110 runs, thanks to the excellent bowling performance by the Women in Blue. BANW- 119 (40.3 Overs)

22 March 2022, 12:51 PM OUT! Sneh Rana gets another one. Nahida Akter Caught & Bowled for a duck off 9 balls, left hander Akter tries to slog it over the rope but edges it high up in the air. Sneh Rana becomes the top wicket-taker of the tournament for now. BANW- 104/9 (37 Overs)

22 March 2022, 12:41 PM GONE! Sneh Rana STRIKES! Fahima Khatun LBW bowled Sneh Rana, gone for 1 off 5. The ball was full and straight onto the pad before the stumps. India close in on victory. BANW- 100/8 (34.3 Overs)

22 March 2022, 12:33 PM OUT! Another wicket falls for Bangladesh as Lata Mondal departs for 24 runs off 46 balls. Caught by Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar gets her second wicket of the match. India on the edge of winning from a good dominant performance. BANW- 100/7 (33.3 Overs), Ritu 10 (16) & Fahima 1 (3)

22 March 2022, 12:30 PM India on the cusp of winning India are in the commanding seat against Bangladesh as Pooja Vastrakar and Poonam Yadav continue the attack. Bangladesh need a miracle of an innings from one their batters to turn the match around now. BANW- 93/6 (32 overs), Ritu 8 (14) & Lata 20 (42)

22 March 2022, 12:06 PM Jhulan Goswami STRIKES! Jhulan Goswami provides the breakthrough, induces an edge off Salma Khatun, who departs for 32. Bangladesh are 75/6 in 28th over and need 155 runs to win.

22 March 2022, 11:32 AM Indian bowlers choke Bangladesh Indian bowlers have a stranglehold on Bangladesh batters. Bangladesh are 73/5 in 26 overs, need another 154 runs to win.

22 March 2022, 11:15 AM Bangladesh in DEEP trouble Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has struck now, dismissing Bangladesh opener Murshida Khatun for 19. Sneh Rana dismisses Rumana Ahmed in the next over for 2. Bangladesh are 35/5 now in 18th over and need another 195 runs to win.

22 March 2022, 10:54 AM Sneh Rana dismisses Nigar Sultana Off-spinner Sneh Rana gives India the third breakthrough as Nigar Sultana holes out to mid-on for 3. Bangladesh are 28/3 in 14th over, need another 202 runs to win.

22 March 2022, 10:52 AM Pooja Vastrakar STRIKES! All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar give India 2nd wicket, traps Fargana Hoque leg-before for duck. Bangladesh are 15/2 in 9th over, need another 215 runs to win.

22 March 2022, 10:40 AM Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack Right-arm medium bowler Pooja Vastrakar replaces Jhulan Goswami to bowl the 9th over for India. Bangladesh batters looking to find an easy space for breathing but India are keen to get a wicket, showing some good fielding effort and tight bowling. BANW- 15/1 (8.4 Overs), Pinky 0 (9) & Murshida 8 (25)

22 March 2022, 10:35 AM OUT! India get their first breakthrough as Sharmin Akter Supta departs for 5 runs off 17 balls. Gayakwad gets her first wicket of the day, Caught by Sneh Rana at slip. BANW-12/1 (5.1 Overs)

22 March 2022, 10:22 AM Bangladesh start slow India complete 5 overs and Bangladesh openers are taking their time to settle in and get a good view of the pitch. Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad continue their spell for India. BANW- 12/0 (5 overs), Murshida Khatun 6 (14) & Sharmin Akhter 5 (16)

22 March 2022, 10:17 AM Maiden Over India start off their bowling with a Maiden over from right-arm fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Good tight fielding from the women in blue. In the second over left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwak comes into the attack. BANW- 0/0 (1.1)

22 March 2022, 09:34 AM India post 229 Sneh Rana's 28 and Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten 30 power India to 229/7 after batting first.

22 March 2022, 09:18 AM India's 200 is up All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana look to finish with a flourish. India are 200/6 in 47 overs with Vastrakar on 19 and Rana on 11.

22 March 2022, 09:04 AM Yastika Bhatia falls after scoring 50 Yastika Bhatia reaches her third ODI fifty off 79 balls and falls immediately after, dismissed by Ritu Moni. India are 176/6 in 44th over.

22 March 2022, 08:48 AM Richa Ghosh OUT! Richa Ghosh is dismissed by Nahida Akter for 26. India are 163/5 in 39 overs with Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle.

22 March 2022, 08:33 AM India's 150 comes up Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh have taken India past 150. Ghosh gets her 3rd four to move to 25 off 28 balls as India reach 156/4 in 36 overs.

22 March 2022, 08:13 AM Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh fight back Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are mounting a fight back for India. India are 137/4 in 33 overs with Bhatia on 33 and Ghosh on 12.

22 March 2022, 08:03 AM Harmanpreet GONE! Big blow for Team India, in-form Harmanpreet Kaur is run-out for 14 by Fargana Hoque. India are 109/4 in 28th over.

22 March 2022, 07:57 AM Yastika Bhatia brings up India's 100 Yastika Bhatia sweeps Rumana Ahmed for a couple to bring up India's 100 and reaches 17. India are 100/3 in 24 overs.

22 March 2022, 07:33 AM Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilds with Yastika Bhatia Harmanpreet Kaur gets her first boundary, sweeps Rumana Ahmed for four to reach 6. India are 93/3 in 23 overs with Yastika Bhatia on 13.

22 March 2022, 07:30 AM First ball duck for Mithali Raj HUGE blow for Team India, skipper Mithali Raj has fallen for a first-ball duck to Ritu Moni. India are 74/3 in 16th over with Ritu on a hat-trick.

22 March 2022, 07:29 AM Double blow for India Shafali Verma is dismissed now, out stumped off Ritu Moni, for 42 off 42 balls. India are 74/2 in 16th over.

22 March 2022, 07:24 AM Smriti Mandhana GONE! Smriti Mandhana is dismissed by Nahida Akter, intended pull-shot ends up in backward square leg's hand. Mandhana out for 30, India are 74/1 in 15 overs as Yastika Bhatia comes in.

22 March 2022, 07:23 AM Cracking start for Shafali Shafali Verma moves along to 41 off just 37 balls with her sixth four. India are 72/0 in 14 overs.

22 March 2022, 07:02 AM Shafali Verma on the charge Shafali Verma has smashed Jahanara Alam for 3 fours in the 10th over to move along to 28 off 22 balls. India reach 50/0 in 10 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:51 AM Shafali Verma smashes first SIX! Shafali Verma smashes first six off the match, clobbering Nahida Akhter over mid-on and then adds another four to move to 16. India are 37/0 in 9 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:39 AM Cautious start for India Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have started off cautiously. India are 18/0 after first 6 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:36 AM Couple of fours for Smriti Mandhana Opener Smriti Mandhana is off to flying start, smashes a couple of boundaries in the 2nd over by Jahanara Alam to move to 10. India are 11/0 in 2 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:34 AM ONE change for India Team India have made one change from last match, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh.

22 March 2022, 06:33 AM Mithali Raj wins toss, IND bat Skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and India have elcted to bat first.