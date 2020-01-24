India A lose to New Zealand A in 2nd ODI by 29 runs

India A lost to New Zealand A at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch by 29 runs in their second of three-match unofficial One Day International (ODI) series on Friday (January 24, 2020). With the loss the series is now tied 1-1 as India had beaten the host team in the first match. India A captain Mayank Agarwal decided to field after winning the toss in the second match.

New Zealand A opener George Worker had a great outing hitting Indian bowlers all over the park as he scored 135 runs off 144. The other opener Rachin Ravindra was back in the pavilion on aduck and the middle order provided little resistence as India made quick inroads. But the lower order along with Worker indulged in some lusty hitting as they took their team to 295 for 7 in 50 overs. Cole McConchie was the second top scorer with 56 while James Neesham chipped in with 33.

Right arm medium pacer Ishan Porel picked three wickets while had two but proved to be expensive giving 73 runs in his 10 overs.

India's chase was not off to a great start with first match star Prithvi Shaw bowled out by Kyle Jamieson for only two.

Here are the live updates: