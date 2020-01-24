India A lose to New Zealand A in 2nd ODI by 29 runs

24 January 2020, 11:43 AM
The asking rate was over 15 runs per over in the last two over and with no recognised batsman, the match was almost lost for India. The visiting team finally ended on 266 for 9, losing the match by 29 runs.
24 January 2020, 11:40 AM
Indian hopes rested on Ishan Kishan. He tried to take the fight to New Zealand and scored 44 before being run out trying to up the run rate. Vijay Shankar was out for 41 as India started to lose the momentum. Krunal Pandya got going and hit some lusty blows as The Indian team hoped for a revival. He scored 51 runs off 48 balls with four 4s and two 6s. Axar patel scored 24 and Rahul Chahar 24.
24 January 2020, 11:35 AM
Suryakumar Yadav promised much and scored fluently for his 20. He was caught by Tom Blundell off James Neesham. Indian score: 88 for in 17.5 overs
24 January 2020, 11:32 AM
Ruturaj Gaikwad was out on 17 with the Indian score on 50 in 9.4 overs. Juts four overs later Mayank Agarwal was back. The score was 71 for 3 in 13.3 over. Agarwal scored 37.
24 January 2020, 11:30 AM
Captain Mayank Agarwal and Ruturaj Gaikwad rebuilt the Indian innings. But new Zealand bowlers kept a tight line and length. Their fielding has been good too.
24 January 2020, 11:29 AM
India got off to a poor start losing star batsman Prithvi Shaw for only 2 runs in the very first over.
24 January 2020, 11:28 AM
New Zealand finally ended with 295 losing 7wickets in their allotted quota of 50 overs. India need 296 to win the match and take an unassailable lead.
24 January 2020, 11:27 AM
James Neesshan came back to bat and with Cole McConchie in good form at the other end, the duo scored briskly. McConchie scored a quickfire 56 runs of 54 balls with 8 fours before he wa caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand were 277 for 7 in 47.5 overs.
24 January 2020, 11:23 AM
Worker scored a fluent century and was looking in great form. He was the sixth New Zealand wicket to fall with the teams core on 258 in 46.1 overs. He scored 135 off 144 balls and was caught by Mohammed Siraj off Ishan Porel. Worker hit 12 fours and 6 sixes.
24 January 2020, 11:20 AM
James Neesham showed promise and batted fluently to reach 19 runs before he retired hurt.
24 January 2020, 11:19 AM
Worker continued his good show with the bat even as the other batsmen were finding it tough to tackle the Indian bowlers. Mark Chapman scored just 10 before falling to Krunal Pandya. New Zealand were 109 for five in 24.4 overs.
24 January 2020, 11:17 AM
New Zealand were on the mat when wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was out LBW for a golden duck on the very next ball of Porel.
24 January 2020, 11:14 AM
New Zealand captain Tom Bruce started positively and looked set to repair the damage with Worker who was not having any trouble facing the Indian bowling attack. Just when it looked that the duo would be able to pull their team back on track, Ishan Porel struck bowling out Bruce for 17. New Zealand lost their third wicket for 96 in 21.1 overs.
24 January 2020, 11:10 AM
New Zealand middle order did not show much spine. Glenn Phillips started well but was caught by Ishan Kishan off the bowling of Axar Patel fot just 13 runs. While Ravindra was out when the team score was 3, Phillips was sent packi ng with New Zealand on 45.
24 January 2020, 11:04 AM
While Worker looked comfortable at one end, Ravindra found the going tough. He was finally sent back to the pavilion by pacer Mohammed Siraj who had the New Zealand left-handed batsman caught behind by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
24 January 2020, 11:02 AM
India won the toos and decided to bowl at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand opened with George Worker and Rachin Ravindra.