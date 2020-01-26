India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Live Updates

26 January 2020, 10:31 AM
16 runs off the last two overs.Ishan Kishan (39) smashed Jacob Duffy for two boundaries on the third and last delivery of the 40th over. India A need 67 runs off 54 balls. India A 204/6 (41 overs)
26 January 2020, 10:29 AM
Axar Patel is the new batsman in for India A!
26 January 2020, 10:25 AM
WICKET!! Rachin Ravindra strikes again. Krunal Pandya departed after scoring just seven runs as he was bowled out by Ravindra on the last delivery of the 39th over. India A 188-6 (39 overs)
26 January 2020, 10:13 AM
Krunal Pandya is the new batsman in!
26 January 2020, 10:08 AM
WICKET!! Vijay Shankar (19) was clean bowled by Rachin Ravindra on the third delivery of the 37th over. India have now lost fifth wicket. India A 178/5 (36.3 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:59 AM
17 runs off the last two overs. Ishan Kishan (23) smashed Ajaz Patel for two boundaries on the first and fifth deliveries of the 35th over. India A now need 99 runs off 90 balls. India A 172/4 (35 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:49 AM
Nine runs off the last two overs. India A have ow crossed the 150-run mark in their chase of 271 runs against New Zealand A. India A 155-4 (33 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:48 AM
India A 147-4 (31 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:42 AM
Just four runs off the last three overs. Vijay Shankar and Ishan Kishan are currently batting at their respective scores of two and six, with India needing 130 runs from 21 overs remaining. India A 141-4 (29 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:23 AM
Vijay Shankar comes to the crease to bat for India A !
26 January 2020, 09:23 AM
WICKET!! India A have now lost their fourth wicket as Suryakumar Yadav (5) is caught by Glenn Phillips on a Jamieson delivery in the 26th over. India A 137-4 (26 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:13 AM
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are currently batting at the crease for India A.
26 January 2020, 09:12 AM
Ruturaj Gaikwad (44) fell just six runs short of a half-century after being caught by Ajaz Patel on the third delivery of the 23rd over by Jamieson. India A have now lost their third wicket in the 271-run chase. India A 130-3 (24 overs)
26 January 2020, 09:07 AM
WICKET!! Todd Astle strikes for New Zealand A. Mayank Agarwal (24) was taken by Ajaz Patel on the second delivery of the 23rd over. India A 129-2 (23 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:57 AM
10 runs off the last two overs. Agarwal (23) and Gaikwad (36) have steadied India A's innings after Shaw's departure and have reduced the chase to 153 runs. India A 118-1 (21 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:54 AM
India A 108-1 (19 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:54 AM
11 runs off the last two overs, including a boundary by Mayank Agarwal off Ajaz Patel's delivery. India A have crossed the 100-run mark in their chase of 271 runs, with Agarwal and Gaikwad batting at their respective scores of 16 and 31. India A 105-1 (18 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:50 AM
14 runs off the last three overs. Agarwal (8) got off the mark by picking up four runs on the fourth delivery of the 14th over by Todd Astle before Ruturaj Gaikwad (23) smashed the New Zealand bowler for a boundary on the fourth ball of the 16th over. India A 94-1 (16 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:46 AM
Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman in for India A !
26 January 2020, 08:46 AM
WICKET!!! Soon after bringing his half-century, Prithvi Shaw (55) was caught by Rachin Ravindra on the third delivery of the 13th over by Ajaz Patel. India A 80-1 (13 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:36 AM
FIFTY!! Prithvi Shaw has brought up a half-century off just 30 balls. He reached the mark by picking up a single on the second delivery of the 10th over by Cole McConchie. India A 71-0 (10 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:33 AM
India A reached 29-0 after five overs against New Zealand A, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw batting at their respective score of eight and 18. India A 29-0 (5 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:30 AM
Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad begun a 271-run chase for India A. Jamieson opened the attack for New Zealand A.
26 January 2020, 08:28 AM
Ishan Porel bagged three wickets for India A, while Rahul Chahar claimed two wickets. Axar Patel and Sandeep Warrier also chipped in with a wicket each.
26 January 2020, 08:27 AM
New Zealand A posted a score of 270 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs. New Zealand A 270/7 (50 overs)
26 January 2020, 08:26 AM
New Zealand A's Mark Chapman smashed an unbeaten knock of 110 off just 98 balls while Todd Astle also contributed with a crucial knock of 56 runs off 65 deliveries.
26 January 2020, 08:24 AM
George Worker and Rachin Ravindra opened the innings for New Zealand A. Sandeep Warrier begun the proceedings for India A.
26 January 2020, 08:23 AM
Lineups:
India A (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel
New Zealand A (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce(c), Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel
26 January 2020, 08:18 AM
India A win the toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand A.