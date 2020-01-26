India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd unofficial ODI: Live Updates

After slumping to a defeat in the last match against New Zealand A, India A will look to rebound strongly and clinch the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand A when they head into the third and final unofficial match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

On Friday, New Zealand A restricted India A to a score of 266 in their chase of 296 runs to seal a 29-run win in the second unofficial ODI at the same venue and level the series.

After India A won the toss and opted to bowl first, New Zealand A opener George Worker smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park while notching up an impressive knock of 135 runs off just 144 balls. Besides Worker, Cole McConchie (56) and James Neesham (33) also made significant contributions to help New Zealand A post a good total of 295 for seven.

In reply, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham and Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets each while Ollie Newton and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with a wicket each to help New Zealand A restrict India A to a score of 266. Krunal Pandya was the highest scorer for the visitors with 51 runs, while Ishan Kishan and Vijay Shankar also contributed with 44 and 41 runs, respectively.

While New Zealand A will look to capitalise on their last match victory, India A will be keen to shrug off their defeat and end their tour of New Zealand on a high note.

Earlier, India A won the opening unofficial ODI by 12 runs at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on January 19.

Here are the live updates: