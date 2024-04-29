Advertisement
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: Hardik Pandya To Make The Cut?

India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: Follow LIVE Updates Of Squad Announcement For Team India.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner and Team India management have some big decisions to make following the selection of the squad. Whether the form of the players in the IPL 2024 matters or not, that only time will tell after the squad is announced. The main race is between wicket-keepers and an opening partner for Rohit Sharma along with some key changes in the middle order likely to happen.

T20 World Cup 2024 Team India Squad Announcement:

29 April 2024
19:12 PM

LIVE T20 World Cup 2024: Shami to recover?

Mohammed Shami recently underwent surgery and is currently tentative for the World Cup. His fitness is still under vision from the officials and the NCA.

18:51 PM

T20 World Cup 2024 India squad Live: India's 2022 Journey

India made it to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and lost the semifinal against England by 10 wickets. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were the players who guided England to a 10-wicket win.

17:45 PM

LIVE T20 World Cup 2024: Pandya to make the cut

Hardik Pandya to make the cut for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024? Selectors have a tough call to make as his performance in the IPL 2024 has been below average so far.

16:54 PM

LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 Updates India Squad

Team India are likely to announce their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar have a huge call to make up in terms of wicket-keeper option.

