India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC World Cup Super League Quarterfinal live updates

In a rerun of 2018 final, India Under 19 cricket team plays Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom. India topped Group A winning all their three matches while Australia were second in Group B after losing to the West Indies and then defeating Nigeria and England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 15:09
Australia Under 19 captain Mackenzie Harvey won the toss and asked India to bat in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom on Tuesday. In a rerun of 2018 final, India Under 19 cricket team plays Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom. India topped Group A winning all their three matches while Australia were second in Group B after losing to the West Indies and then defeating Nigeria and England.

Indian hopes rest on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, captain Priyam Garg and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Australia are banking on leggie Tanveer Sangha, captain Mckenzie Harvey, Conor Sully and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The two teams between them share seven ICC Cricket World Cup titles with Australia winning the inaugural championship in 1988 followed by triumphs in 2002 and 2010. India, on the other hand, are the most successful team bagging the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

In the 2018 match, India won the final to lift the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup trophy for the fourth time to become the most successful team in the tournament's history. Australia had then won the toss and elected to bat. They were bowled out for 216 by India in 47.2 overs. India chased the target in 38.5 overs powered by Manjot Kalra (101 not out), who became the fifth batsman to score a hundred in an U19 World Cup final.

The playing XI of the two teams are as follows:

India U19 Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Australia U19 Playing XI: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Wayne Knights, Asif Yaqoob. Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy

The complete squad list:

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Australia U19 squad: Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly.

Follow the live updates here:

28 January 2020, 14:55 PM

Four! Dhruv Jurel, after getting hit on the helmet on the previous delivery, smashes Corey Kelly for a boundary towards deep square leg. India 68/3 off 17.3 overs. 

28 January 2020, 14:49 PM

Huge blow to India! Priyam Garg departs! India are in deep trouble as Connor Sully cleans up skipper Priyam Garg for five runs. India are 55/ 3, 16.4 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:42 PM

50 up for India! Priyam Garg takes a single on the third ball of the 14th over to bring up 50 runs on the board in 14.3 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:41 PM

The run rate has predictably slowed down since the departure of Saxena and Verma. Priyam Garg is the new man in.

28 January 2020, 14:35 PM

Another setback for India! Spinner Todd Murphy removes Tilak Varma by getting him caught in the first slip to hand India second setback. India 49/ 2, 13 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:19 PM

Wicket! Divyansh Saxena out for 14, caught by Patrick Rowe off the bowling of Corey Kelly. India are  35/1, 10 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:14 PM

Willians delivers a wide to Jaiswal. India 34/0, 9 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:08 PM

IndU19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena current partnership - 29 runs, 7.4 overs, RR: 3.78

28 January 2020, 14:05 PM

Two fours in seventh over. India are 27/0, 7 overs.

28 January 2020, 14:03 PM

IND are 23 for 0 off 6.4 overs. 

28 January 2020, 14:01 PM

Divyansh Saxena hits a four in 6th over. India 18/0, 6 overs

28 January 2020, 14:00 PM

India 13/0 after 5 overs

28 January 2020, 13:50 PM

Connor Sully makes amends for leaking runs in his first over and bowls a maiden. India 12/0, 4 overs

28 January 2020, 13:46 PM

Just one run in the 3rd over as Australian pacer Matthew Willans keeps it tight. India 12/0, 3 overs

28 January 2020, 13:42 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits Conor Sully for a 4 and a 6 in the second over. India 11/0, 2 overs

28 January 2020, 13:40 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena open for India while the Australia bowling attack is in the hands of Matthew Willans and Connor Sully. The first over is a maiden. India 0/0, 1 over

28 January 2020, 13:29 PM

Here are the two playing XIs. India U19 Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Australia U19 Playing XI: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Wayne Knights, Asif Yaqoob. Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy

28 January 2020, 13:23 PM

Australia win toss and will bowl first against India in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom.

