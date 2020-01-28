India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC World Cup Super League Quarterfinal live updates

28 January 2020, 14:55 PM
Four! Dhruv Jurel, after getting hit on the helmet on the previous delivery, smashes Corey Kelly for a boundary towards deep square leg. India 68/3 off 17.3 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:49 PM
Huge blow to India! Priyam Garg departs! India are in deep trouble as Connor Sully cleans up skipper Priyam Garg for five runs. India are 55/ 3, 16.4 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:42 PM
50 up for India! Priyam Garg takes a single on the third ball of the 14th over to bring up 50 runs on the board in 14.3 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:41 PM
The run rate has predictably slowed down since the departure of Saxena and Verma. Priyam Garg is the new man in.
28 January 2020, 14:35 PM
Another setback for India! Spinner Todd Murphy removes Tilak Varma by getting him caught in the first slip to hand India second setback. India 49/ 2, 13 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:19 PM
Wicket! Divyansh Saxena out for 14, caught by Patrick Rowe off the bowling of Corey Kelly. India are 35/1, 10 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:14 PM
Willians delivers a wide to Jaiswal. India 34/0, 9 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:08 PM
IndU19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena current partnership - 29 runs, 7.4 overs, RR: 3.78
28 January 2020, 14:05 PM
Two fours in seventh over. India are 27/0, 7 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:03 PM
IND are 23 for 0 off 6.4 overs.
28 January 2020, 14:01 PM
Divyansh Saxena hits a four in 6th over. India 18/0, 6 overs
28 January 2020, 14:00 PM
India 13/0 after 5 overs
28 January 2020, 13:50 PM
Connor Sully makes amends for leaking runs in his first over and bowls a maiden. India 12/0, 4 overs
28 January 2020, 13:46 PM
Just one run in the 3rd over as Australian pacer Matthew Willans keeps it tight. India 12/0, 3 overs
28 January 2020, 13:42 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits Conor Sully for a 4 and a 6 in the second over. India 11/0, 2 overs
28 January 2020, 13:40 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena open for India while the Australia bowling attack is in the hands of Matthew Willans and Connor Sully. The first over is a maiden. India 0/0, 1 over
28 January 2020, 13:29 PM
Here are the two playing XIs. India U19 Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Australia U19 Playing XI: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Wayne Knights, Asif Yaqoob. Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy
28 January 2020, 13:23 PM
Australia win toss and will bowl first against India in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom.