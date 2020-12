India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Live updates: Shaw departs for a duck

The first Pink Ball test between India and Australia started on Thursday (December 17, 2020) at the Adelaide Oval at 9:30 IST. The match is played under the lights and is India's first pink-ball overseas Test. India have so far played just one day-night Test which they comfortably won against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Australia have played seven day-night Tests and have never lost one. But India will have a psychological advantage as they created history when they toured Australia in 2018. India had won the four-match series 2-1 to register country's first Test series victory on the Australian soil.

India's pace attack played a crucial role in their series win and the visitors are still confident that they have enough firepower even without the injured Ishant Sharma.

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(c/w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Here are the live and latest updates of the match: