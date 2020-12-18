हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2, Adelaide Test Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha to look for solid partnership

India will resume batting on Day 2 in the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday from their overnight score of 233/6. On Day 1, Australian pacers got the home team off to a cracking start before Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Virat Kohli (74) came together at the crease to mount stiff resistance. Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, following which Ajinkya Rahane joined forces with the skipper.

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 - 09:11
Comments |

Adelaide: India will resume batting on Day 2 in the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday from their overnight score of 233/6. On Day 1, Australian pacers got the home team off to a cracking start before Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Virat Kohli (74) came together at the crease to mount stiff resistance. Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, following which Ajinkya Rahane joined forces with the skipper.

However, Kohli was run out after a misunderstanding with Rahane in the final session, and a flurry of wickets fell after his dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha will resume batting on Friday afternoon.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Tune in to Zee News for live coverage of day two of the 1st Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval

18 December 2020, 09:11 AM

And this is what the pitch looks like ahead of play on Day 2. #AUSvsIND

 

18 December 2020, 09:07 AM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the 1st Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

