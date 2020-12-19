हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Early blow for India as Bumrah departs for 2

After a lot of action on Day 2, Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah will begin as India look to extend lead over the Hosts on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Pink-ball Test in Adelaide Oval on Saturday (December 19, 2020) 

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Saturday, December 19, 2020 - 09:49
Comments |

ADELAIDE OVAL: After a lot of action on Day 2, Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah will begin as India look to extend lead over the Hosts on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Pink-ball Test in Adelaide Oval on Saturday (December 19, 2020). 

Excellent bowling by the Indian bowlers on Day 2 has given the visitors a solid lead, but the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw will certainly motivate the hosts. Australia will hope they can get more quick wickets on Saturday to set themselves up for an easy target to chase. All three results are still possible in Adelaide. 

India should consider themselves in a strong position as they are 9-1 currently, and have a lead of 62 over Australia. If they can get extend it to 350, then there is no way the Hosts can snatch this game from them. Let's find out what happens during the course of the day. 

Australia (Playing XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates about IND VS AUS Day 3 action -

19 December 2020, 09:49 AM

WICKET!! Cummins gets Burmah. Bumrah caught and bowled. Cummis has done a brilliant job for Australia by removing the nightwatchman early.

India 15/2

19 December 2020, 09:46 AM

The action begins !! Starc starts the proceedings for Australia. 

19 December 2020, 09:16 AM

This is what the pitch looks like ahead of play on Day 3. #AUSvIND

 

19 December 2020, 09:15 AM

RECAP: DAY 2

R. Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners. Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.

Ashwin had figures of four for 55 while Umesh Yadav took three for 40. At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.

Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.

19 December 2020, 09:14 AM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the first pink-ball Test being played between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval.

