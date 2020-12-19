India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Early blow for India as Bumrah departs for 2

ADELAIDE OVAL: After a lot of action on Day 2, Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah will begin as India look to extend lead over the Hosts on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Pink-ball Test in Adelaide Oval on Saturday (December 19, 2020).

Excellent bowling by the Indian bowlers on Day 2 has given the visitors a solid lead, but the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw will certainly motivate the hosts. Australia will hope they can get more quick wickets on Saturday to set themselves up for an easy target to chase. All three results are still possible in Adelaide.

India should consider themselves in a strong position as they are 9-1 currently, and have a lead of 62 over Australia. If they can get extend it to 350, then there is no way the Hosts can snatch this game from them. Let's find out what happens during the course of the day.

Australia (Playing XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah