India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Early blow for India as Bumrah departs for 2

19 December 2020, 09:49 AM
WICKET!! Cummins gets Burmah. Bumrah caught and bowled. Cummis has done a brilliant job for Australia by removing the nightwatchman early.
India 15/2
19 December 2020, 09:46 AM
The action begins !! Starc starts the proceedings for Australia.
19 December 2020, 09:16 AM
This is what the pitch looks like ahead of play on Day 3. #AUSvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020
19 December 2020, 09:15 AM
RECAP: DAY 2
R. Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners. Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.
Ashwin had figures of four for 55 while Umesh Yadav took three for 40. At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.
Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.
19 December 2020, 09:14 AM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the first pink-ball Test being played between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval.