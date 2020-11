India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Live Score: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of India's tour of Australia. Today, Virat Kohli-led India will return to action after nearly nine months as they lock horns with Aaron Finch's Australia in the opening One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India were last seen in action during the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) series against New Zealand Down Under which India went on to lose by 0-3.

Subsequently, India hosted South Africa in three ODIs at home.The opening match between the two sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to call off the series due to COVID-19 crises.

Australia, on the other hand, will head into the series against India on the back of 1-2 loss in the three-match T20I series and 2-1 win in as many ODIs against England in September.

Meanwhile, India and Australia met each other last time in the three-match ODI series in January this year, when the Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 triumph.The two sides have faced each other in a total of 145 ODIs so far, with Australia emerging victorious on 78 occasions and India sealing wins in 52 matches.

Two of the best teams in the world will now renew their rivalry when they head into the opening ODI in the presence of limited spectators for the first time in eight months amid coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Here are the live updates: