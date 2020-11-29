India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India tour of Australia. Today, the Virat Kohli-led team will lock horns with hosts Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After slumping to a crushing defeat in the opening ODI, Virat Kohli-led India will look to rebound strongly in order to keep themselves alive in the series,while Australia will look to capitalise on their victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

On Friday, Australian skipper Aaron Finch and opener David Warner slammed a century each to help their side swept aside the Men in Blue by 66 runs in the first ODI in Sydney to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Opting to bat first, Finch (124-ball 114) and Warner (69) provided their side with a perfect start by sharing a mammoth partnership of 156 runs for the first wicket before the latter was removed for 69 by Mohammed Shami.Subsequently, Finch shared another century stand of 108 runs with Steve Smith, who later also brought up a blistering knock of 105 runs off 66 deliveries to help Australia post a massive scoe of 374 for six.

In reply, Adam Zampa finished with figures of four for 54, while Josh Hazlewood bagged a three-wicket haul to help the hosts restrict India to a score of 308/8 despite decent performances by Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90).

There are chances of rain interruptions in the evening, with the maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37-degree Celsius and the minimum temperature in Sydney is expected to record at 24-degree Celcius.

Here are the live updates: