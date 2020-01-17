India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live Updates

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

India will look to shrug off their crushing defeat in the opening ODI and rebound strongly when they head into the second match.

On Wednesday, the Virat Kohli-led side slumped to a thumping 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Aaron Finch-led side in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to hand Australia a 1-0 lead in the series.

After Australian bowlers bundled out India for 255 despite decent batting performance by Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47), openers Aaron Finch (110) and David Warner (128) shared a mammoth 258-run stand for the first wicket to help their side cross the mark in 37.4 overs.

The Men in Blue will now be keen to come up with a much-improved performance in all the three departments of the game in order to stay alive in the series.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series with a game to spare.

However, India have suffered an injury blow ahead of the second match as they have lost the services of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant received a blow on the helmet by a bouncer bowled by Pat Cummins in the first ODI and was subsequently ruled out with a concussion.

Here are the live updates: