India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live Updates

17 January 2020, 14:24 PM
Australia conceded 12 runs to India in the last two overs. Dhawan (32) pulled a Kane Richardson delivery with ease behind square to end the 11th over with a boundary. The visitors need to break this partnership in order to avoid the Men in Blue set a mammoth total. India 64/0 (11 overs)
17 January 2020, 14:15 PM
Rohit Sharma (25) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) have brought up a 50-run stand for the opening wicket. Dhawan flicked the last delivery of the eighth over by Cummins down to fine leg for four runs before Rohit crunched the second delivery of the next over through the offside to add another boundary to the scoreboard. India 52/0 (9 overs)
17 January 2020, 14:08 PM
Sharma (18) and Dhawan (20) have added 16 runs in the last two overs. Rohit drove the second delivery of the fifth over towards the cover region for four runs before he showcased brilliant wristwork on the last delivery of the 6th over to work the ball from off stump down to the fine leg for another boundary. India 39/0 (7 overs)
17 January 2020, 13:54 PM
Nine runs off the last two overs for the Men in Blue. Dhawan (18) sent the fifth ball from Starc in the fourth over past fine leg for another boundary. India 23/0 (5 overs)
17 January 2020, 13:46 PM
14 runs off the last two overs. Dhawan (10) got off the mark by flicking the first delivery of the second over by Starc straight back down the ground for four runs. Rohit, on the other hand, smashed the fifth delivery of the third over by Cummins in the gap towards the square leg to open his account with a boundary. India 14/0 (3 overs)
17 January 2020, 13:43 PM
Mitchell Starc to share the new ball.
17 January 2020, 13:36 PM
A maiden first over by Pat Cummins. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are yet to get off the mark. India 0/0 (1 over)
17 January 2020, 13:31 PM
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Pat Cummins to open the proceedings for Australia.
17 January 2020, 13:18 PM
India have made two changes in their Playing XI. Manish Pandey have been called up in place of injured Rishabh Pant while Navdeep Saini have been named as Shardul Thakur's replacement.
A look at the Playing XI for #INDvAUS
Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini come in, in place of Pant and Shardul Thakur respectively.
Rishabh Pant is undergoing his rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy. pic.twitter.com/FaT5yuMLp5
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020
17 January 2020, 13:12 PM
Lineups:
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (capt.), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.) Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
17 January 2020, 13:11 PM
Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India!
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd ODI against #TeamIndia.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VJk8YB30P7
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020
17 January 2020, 13:11 PM
The toss for the second ODI will take place shortly.
17 January 2020, 13:05 PM
Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in second ODI at Rajkot.