Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins performed superbly in the opening session of the Day 2 to dismiss Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Cummins dismissed debutant Gill with a full and wide delivery and he claimed the wicket of Pujara for 17 with that nagging fourth-stump line. Tim Paine grabbed a good catch to dismiss Pujara. The game is poised in balance and India need a good partnership to seize the command once again.

India playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah,

Australia playing 11: Joe Burns, Mathew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Stay tuned to Zee News for live scores and updates on Ind Vs Aus Boxing Day Test at MCG