India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

19 January 2020, 13:50 PM
WICKET!!! Mohammad Shami has given the breakthrough to India by bagging a big wicket of David Warner (18). The Australian opener handed an easy catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps on the second delivery of the fourth over. Australia 18/1 (3.2 overs)
19 January 2020, 13:44 PM
Mohammad Shami conceded seven runs to Australia. Finch (6) flicked the first delivery of the second over into the gap between mid-on and midwicket for the first boundary of the match. Australia 10/0 (2 overs)
19 January 2020, 13:41 PM
Mohammad Shami to share the new ball.
19 January 2020, 13:37 PM
Three runs off the very first over for Australia. Warner (1) got off the mark by picking up a single on the second ball, while Finch (1) too opened his account with one run by flicking the last delivery away deftly to square leg. Australia 3/0 (1 over)
19 January 2020, 13:30 PM
Aaron Finch and David Warner have walked down the crease to begin Australia's innings. Jasprit Bumrah to open the proceedings for India.
19 January 2020, 13:18 PM
While India are going with an unchanged Playing XI, Australia have called up Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6YyYH1QbsU
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
19 January 2020, 13:16 PM
Lineups:
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
19 January 2020, 13:03 PM
Australia win toss, opt to bat against India.
19 January 2020, 12:56 PM
The toss for the third ODI will take place shortly.