India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

On Friday, the Virat Kohli-led side produced an all-round performance to register a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and level the three-match series 1-1.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (42), Shikhar Dhawan (96), Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80) all shone with the bat to help India post mammoth 340 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets, while Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all claimed two wickets each as India bundled out Australia for 304 runs with five balls to spare. Steve Smith was the highest scorer for the visitors with 98 runs.

The Men in Blue will now aim to capitalise on the victory, while Australia will look to rebound strongly and clinch the three-match series. Earlier, the Finch-led side won the first match by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to take 1-0 lead.

