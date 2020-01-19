हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 13:55
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

On Friday, the Virat Kohli-led side produced an all-round performance to register a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and level the three-match series 1-1. 

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (42), Shikhar Dhawan (96), Virat Kohli (78) and KL Rahul (80) all shone with the bat to help India post mammoth 340 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets, while Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all claimed two wickets each as India bundled out Australia for 304 runs with five balls to spare. Steve Smith was the highest scorer for the visitors with 98 runs. 

The Men in Blue will now aim to capitalise on the victory, while Australia will look to rebound strongly and clinch the three-match series. Earlier, the Finch-led side won the first match by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to take 1-0 lead. 

Here all the live updates:

 

19 January 2020, 13:50 PM

WICKET!!! Mohammad Shami has given the breakthrough to India by bagging a big wicket of David Warner (18). The Australian opener handed an easy catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps on the second delivery of the fourth over. Australia 18/1 (3.2 overs)

19 January 2020, 13:44 PM

Mohammad Shami conceded seven runs to Australia. Finch (6) flicked the first delivery of the second over into the gap between mid-on and midwicket for the first boundary of the match. Australia 10/0 (2 overs)

19 January 2020, 13:41 PM

Mohammad Shami to share the new ball. 

19 January 2020, 13:37 PM

Three runs off the very first over for Australia. Warner (1) got off the mark by picking up a single on the second ball, while Finch (1) too opened his account with one run by flicking the last delivery away deftly to square leg. Australia 3/0 (1 over)

19 January 2020, 13:30 PM

Aaron Finch and David Warner have walked down the crease to begin Australia's innings. Jasprit Bumrah to open the proceedings for India. 

19 January 2020, 13:18 PM

While India are going with an unchanged Playing XI, Australia have called up Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson. 

 

19 January 2020, 13:16 PM

Lineups: 

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

19 January 2020, 13:03 PM

Australia win toss, opt to bat against India.

19 January 2020, 12:56 PM

The toss for the third ODI will take place shortly. 

