Rain has stopped play in Sydney after just 7.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj claimed the only wicket of the day as he dismissed Australian opener David Warner. The southpaw looked rusty and Siraj made full use of his lack of form to help India get an early breakthrough.

Debutant opener Will Pucovski survived some superb bowling from Indian pacers. Marnus Labuschagne once again showed his class and looked at ease, like always. On the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj bowled a very tight line to not let Australia score runs easily. Earlier in the day, Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first.

