India Vs Aus, 2nd Test, Melbourne, Day 1 live scores: Australian openers depart cheaply

MELBOURNE: India vs Australia 2nd Test is being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day (December 26, 2020). After getting bundled out for a mere 36 in the Adelaide Test, India has made 4 changes in its playing 11. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets inside three days, now lead this four-match series 2-1 and India have everything to chase, repair and play for in this second game - the traditional Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While Shubman Gill, who will make his Test debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, comes in for Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant has replaced Wridhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja in place of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammed Shami.

Opener Shaw had looked out of place as he was dismissed in a similar fashion -- gap between bat and pad -- in both the innings and while Shubman Gill was included in his place, bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja comes in for regular skipper Kohli.

The India captain, Virat Kohli, has been granted paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. In the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on a paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India cricket team in the remaining three Test matches.

Earlier, Justin Langer informed that Australia would field an unchanged playing 11 for the second Test unless there is a injury concern or niggle before the start of play.

India playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah,

Australia playing 11: Joe Burns, Mathew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

