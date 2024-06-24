India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Do Or Die Contest For Australia
LIVE Score IND vs AUS In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Rain threatens the high-stakes T20 World Cup clash between India and Australia in St Lucia. A washout would favour India, securing their semi-final spot, while Australia needs a win to stay in contention. Despite Australia's recent defeat to Afghanistan, their captain Mitchell Marsh is optimistic about the team's chances against India. Key players include Mitchell Marsh, struggling with form, and India's Arshdeep Singh, their highest wicket-taker. The pitch in St Lucia is batting-friendly, but rain could disrupt the match. Australia might opt for spin bowlers to challenge India's top batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both teams have strong line-ups, making this a crucial match with significant implications for the tournament's progression.
Australia need to win against India to keep their qualification hopes alive for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024. India would be keen on taking revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis