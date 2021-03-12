हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: India-England lock horns in series opener

India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: England will also hope for some firing from their premier-allrounder Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and young all-rounder Sam Curran, who possess the potential to change the course of the contest from any give point.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, March 12, 2021 - 18:17
Comments |
India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during nets. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: After wrapping the red-ball format on a high, Team India will look to maintain a similar tempo against England in the T20Is, with the opening clash set to take place at 7 PM on Friday evening. All eyes will be on India's playing XI as India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed on Thursday during the pre-match press-conference that Rohit Sharma will start the attack with bat along with KL Rahul. In the middle-order it will be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav can make the cut in a star-studded line-up. 

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to overturn their fortune under Eoin Morgan, who has also led the country to their maiden World Cup glory. The good news for tourists is the availability of speedster Jofra Archer, who has substantial experience playing the format in Indian conditions. Meanwhile the visitors will also hope for some firing from their premier-allrounder Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and young all-rounder Sam Curran, who possess the potential to change the course of the contest from any give point. 

India vs England 1st T20I: Follow LIVE updates

12 March 2021, 18:17 PM

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I between India and England. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

After securing a remarkable Test series win against England, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will now set their sight on the five-match T20 International series. For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn’t have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast.

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra becomes an international businesswoman?