India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: India-England lock horns in series opener

India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates: After wrapping the red-ball format on a high, Team India will look to maintain a similar tempo against England in the T20Is, with the opening clash set to take place at 7 PM on Friday evening. All eyes will be on India's playing XI as India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed on Thursday during the pre-match press-conference that Rohit Sharma will start the attack with bat along with KL Rahul. In the middle-order it will be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav can make the cut in a star-studded line-up.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to overturn their fortune under Eoin Morgan, who has also led the country to their maiden World Cup glory. The good news for tourists is the availability of speedster Jofra Archer, who has substantial experience playing the format in Indian conditions. Meanwhile the visitors will also hope for some firing from their premier-allrounder Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and young all-rounder Sam Curran, who possess the potential to change the course of the contest from any give point.

