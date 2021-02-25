India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: Axar-Ashwin lead England collapse, hosts need 49 runs to win

25 February 2021, 18:56 PM
After wrapping up the England second innings for 81, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to 11/0 as umpires signalled for the interval. India now need just 38 more runs to win the contest.
25 February 2021, 18:38 PM
Washington Sundar is introduced into the attack and the all-rounder wraps things up in his first over as he removes Jimmy Anderson on 0. With this England are all-out on 81 and have a mere lead of 48 runs. India need 49 to win the contest.
25 February 2021, 18:32 PM
Ashwin sends Jack Leach packing on 0 as England are now reduced to 80/9. This is Ashwin's fourth wicket of the match.
25 February 2021, 18:26 PM
Axar Patel becomes the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a Test match as the spinner traps Ben Foakes on 8. With this England are now reduced to 80/8 and have a paltry lead of 47 runs in their hand.
25 February 2021, 18:08 PM
WICKET NUMBER 400!
R Ashwin is on cloud nine as he completes his 400th scalp in Test cricket. Jofra Archer becomes his 400th victim as the England pacer is trapped LBW 0. ENG: 68/7 | lead by 35 runs.
25 February 2021, 18:02 PM
England in backfoot as R Ashwin picks his second wicket of the day. The off-spinner cleans up Ollie Pope on 12 as visitors lose their sixth wicket of the day. Meanwhile, Ashwin is now just one wicket away from completing 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. ENG: 66/6, lead by 33 runs
25 February 2021, 17:49 PM
Joe Root departs!
Axar Patel is on fire, picks his fourth wicket of the day and this time it is big wicket of the England skipper Joe Root. The batsman departs for 19 as England lose their fifth wicket of the day.
ENG: 56/5, lead by 23 runs
25 February 2021, 17:40 PM
Ashwin joins the party!
R Ashwin joins the party as the off-spinner traps Ben Stokes LBW on 25. This is the 11th time Ashwin has got Stokes in Tests and with this England lose their fourth man as Indian spinners continue to wreak havoc on the visitors.
25 February 2021, 17:37 PM
Joe Root and Ben Stokes try to get things back in order as the pair add 32 runs for the fourth wicket. With this England also reach the 50-run mark and have now gained a lead of 17 runs.
25 February 2021, 17:11 PM
Axar Patel picks his third man!
Axar Patel is allowing the England batsmen to settle down as he picks his third wicket of the day. It was a flighted delivery and Dominic Sibley tried to play against the spin. However, in the process the ball takes an outside edge of his bat and Rishabh Pant completes the rest. ENG: 19/3, trail by 14 runs
25 February 2021, 16:38 PM
Axar Patel is unstoppable at Motera, started off with a wicket, then a close LBW appeal and the third delivery cleans up Jonny Bairstow on duck. This is Bairstow's second duck in this match. ENG: 0/2, trail by 33 runs
W, 0, W! @akshar2026 narrowly misses out on a hat-trick but what a start this has been for the local boy! @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia #PinkBallTest
Follow the match https://t.co/9HjQB6TZyX pic.twitter.com/00HrgvVyzv
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021
25 February 2021, 16:33 PM
England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have arrived in the middle and Axar Patel gets ready to start the attack for India. And the spinner starts Day 2 on a similar note as the opening day as he cleans up Crawley in his first ball. ENG: 0/1 | trail by 33
25 February 2021, 16:17 PM
Joe Root completes his maiden five-wicket haul as India are all-out for 145 and are leading by 33 runs. The last man to depart was Jasprit Bumrah, who was trapped LBW by the England skipper on 1.
Outstanding start with the ball
Scorecard: https://t.co/s1ZJa15aVe#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wH3VcveIvj
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 25, 2021
25 February 2021, 15:32 PM
Joe Root after failing to prove his mettle with the bat is now making ammends with the ball. The England skipper picks his third wicket of the day as India lose their 8th man.
IND: 125/8, lead by 13 runs
25 February 2021, 15:14 PM
Another one bites the dust!
The visitors have started Day 2 on a remarkable note, as they pick the third wicket in the first hour of play. Rishabh Pant is the last man to be dismissed after the wicketkeeper-batsman is caught-behind on 1. Joe Root gets his first wicket of the match. IND: 117/6, lead by 5 runs.
25 February 2021, 15:07 PM
India lose wickets in quick succession. First it was Rahane and now Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener departs after scoring a brilliant 66 as the hosts lose their fifth man. IND: 115/5, lead by 3 runs
25 February 2021, 14:55 PM
Rahane gone
Ajinkya Rahane was caught plumb in front by Jack Leach...England have their first breakthrough for the day.
India are 114/4...two runs ahead -- another wicket in this Test to a left-arm spinner!
25 February 2021, 14:47 PM
India into the lead!
Ajinkya Rahane gets his first boundary off Leach and follows it up with a single as India reach 113/3 and secure a lead
25 February 2021, 14:40 PM
First boundary of the day
Rohit cuts James Anderson past point...India have the first four of the day. Opener has jogged along to 62
25 February 2021, 14:38 PM
India open account
Team India complete 100 runs in the first innings with opener Rohit Sharma taking a single in the first over the second day off Jack Leach
25 February 2021, 13:57 PM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of third Test between India and England, live from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India are firmly on top in the third Test, having bundled out England for just 112 and reaching 99/3 by stumps on Day One. Axar Patel was the star of the show and read what all he had to say.