India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: Axar-Ashwin lead England collapse, hosts need 49 runs to win

India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: After starting Day 2 of the third Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in remarkable manner, the visitors failed to tackle India's spin attack comprising Axar Patel and R Ashwin. The duo combined to pick nine wickets as England were all-out for 81 in their second innings, thus leaving the hosts with a mere 49-run target.

Axar finished the innings with yet another fifer, thus extending his five-wicket-haul tally to three from two matches. Meanwhile, his senior partner Ashwin scalped four, and during the course he also became the fourth Indian bowler to complete 400 Test scalps. The remaining one wicket was picked by Washington Sundar in his first over of the day.

Earlier in the day, the visitors kicked-off the proceedings of Day 2 on a strong note as Jack Leach along with his skipper Joe Root combined to pick the remaining seven wickets to end India's first innings at 145. Leach finished the innings with four wickets, while Root completed his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

India's spin duo, Axar and Ashwin, wreaked havoc on the opening day, helping India close England first-innings total for a paltry 112.

You can catch all the latest updates on zeenews.india.com