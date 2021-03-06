India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel stand firm

6 March 2021, 10:49 AM
India edge past 350
Washington Sundar and Axar Patel guide India past the 350-run mark. Both the batsmen are showing great character as the pair have added 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Meanwhile, Sundar is also inching towards his maiden Test ton. IND: 352/7, lead by 147 runs
6 March 2021, 10:17 AM
Washington Sundar and Axar Patel keep the scoreboard ticking as the pair add a crucial 73-run stand for the eighth wicket. Sundar is batting on 75, while Axar is on 33. IND: 332/7, lead by 127 runs
6 March 2021, 09:49 AM
Washington Sundar is not wasting anytime as he slams Dom Bess for a SIX and follows it up with a cracking FOUR to help India breach the 300-run mark. IND: 310/7, lead by 105 runs
6 March 2021, 09:39 AM
Here we go!
Washington Sundar kicks-off the proceedings against James Anderson on Day 3 as India look to consolidate their lead. The first over is done and it's a maiden from the veteran English bowler. Meanwhile, Dom Bess will lead the charge from the other end and Axar Patel welcomes the spinner with a cracking boundary. A total of 5 runs come from that over as India reach 299/7 and have a lead of 94 runs.