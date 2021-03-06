हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel stand firm

India vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar is playing on 60, while his partner Axar Patel is batting on 11 as India will resume Day 3 from their overnight score of 294/7. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 6, 2021 - 10:49
Comments |
India vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in action on Day 3. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: After a fine knock by Rishabh Pant saved the day for India, on Saturday the pair of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will look to help the hosts to build on their lead in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad. Sundar is playing on 60, while his partner Axar is batting on 11 as India will resume Day 3 from their overnight score of 294/7. 

Meanwhile, England, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the Indian tail as soon as possible. With no Jofra Archer in the playing XI and the pitch's reputation to heavily assist the spinners it would be interesting to see if Joe Root kicks-off the day with James Anderson. 

Catch all the LIVE updates from India vs England 4th Test, Day 3  

6 March 2021, 10:49 AM

India edge past 350

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel guide India past the 350-run mark. Both the batsmen are showing great character as the pair have added 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Meanwhile, Sundar is also inching towards his maiden Test ton. IND: 352/7, lead by 147 runs

6 March 2021, 10:17 AM

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel keep the scoreboard ticking as the pair add a crucial 73-run stand for the eighth wicket. Sundar is batting on 75, while Axar is on 33. IND: 332/7, lead by 127 runs 

6 March 2021, 09:49 AM

Washington Sundar is not wasting anytime as he slams Dom Bess for a SIX and follows it up with a cracking FOUR to help India breach the 300-run mark. IND: 310/7, lead by 105 runs

6 March 2021, 09:39 AM

Here we go!

Washington Sundar kicks-off the proceedings against James Anderson on Day 3 as India look to consolidate their lead. The first over is done and it's a maiden from the veteran English bowler. Meanwhile, Dom Bess will lead the charge from the other end and Axar Patel welcomes the spinner with a cracking boundary. A total of 5 runs come from that over as India reach 299/7 and have a lead of 94 runs. 

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day