India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: Rohit-Kohli start off strong

India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, who impressed everyone with his maiden T20I, will look to produce another scintillating show in the summit clash.   

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 20, 2021 - 19:32
Comments |
India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: India-England lock horns in series decider (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: Team India will look to clinch another series victory when they take on England in the final and fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and his boys will enter the contest on the back of a thrilling eight-run win. Suryakumar Yadav, who impressed everyone with his maiden T20I, will look to produce another scintillating show in the summit clash. 

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan's boys will try to produce another show after outperforming the hosts in the first and third T20I. Ben Stokes, who fetched 46 from just 23 deliveries, will be the key player for visitors in both the departments of the game. 

Here are the LIVE updates from IND vs ENG 5th T20I  

20 March 2021, 19:32 PM

End of powerplay!

A great start for India as two of their most-experienced candidates stitch a 50-plus partnership for the first wicket and fetch 16 runs off Mark Wood's second over. IND: 60/0 (6 overs)

20 March 2021, 19:14 PM

Rohit Sharma deals in boundaries!

After an econimical first over, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going after the England bowlers. First it was Jofra Archer as he started the contest with a 10-run over and the duo fetch nine runs in Adil Rashid's second over. IND: 22/0 (3 overs) 

20 March 2021, 19:03 PM

Adil Rashid starts with economical over! 

A good start from Adil Rashid as just three runs come from the first over. 

20 March 2021, 18:59 PM

Rohit, Kohli kick-off proceedings!

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Adil Rashid will lead the attack for the visitors. 

20 March 2021, 18:42 PM

KL Rahul dropped!

KL Rahul has been dropped from the playing XI after a series of failures in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, big news coming in as Virat Kohli will open the innings with Rohit Sharma. 

20 March 2021, 18:37 PM

PLAYING XIs!

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

20 March 2021, 18:32 PM

Toss!

England win toss, elect to bowl first

20 March 2021, 18:25 PM

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the fifth T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five-match series is squared at 2-2 and the winner tonight will lift the trophy. The toss will take place shortly. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!  

