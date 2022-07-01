Last September, India were on the verge of playing the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy against England in Manchester. But the fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp meant that the finale of the series was rescheduled to Edgbaston in Birmingham for July 1-5 in 2022.



If the Manchester Test had gone as planned, India would have been the strong favourites to claim the Pataudi Trophy, having taken a 2-1 lead with famous victories at Lord's (by 151 runs) and at The Oval (by 157 runs). England, on the other hand, had only a win by an innings and 78 runs at Headingley to show, with Joe Root shouldering the batting as well as captaincy duties.

After that series against India was stalled, England plunged to lows in Test cricket, losing the Ashes 4-0 in Australia, losing 1-0 in West Indies. Root and Chris Silverwood stepped down from captain and coach respectively, Ashley Giles and Graham Thorpe moved from being managing director men's cricket and batting coach respectively.



The new set-up in Ben Stokes as captain, Brendon McCullum as a head coach and Rob Key as managing director of men's cricket has meant that England are now a completely different Test side, playing a positive and aggressive brand of cricket that many wouldn't have associated them with. They recently completed a 3-0 sweep of current World Test Champions New Zealand, marking a daring hat-trick of 250+ scores.

Only four survivors from the England eleven which played India at The Oval last year will be turning out in Edgbaston -- Joe Root (without the captain tag), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson.



For India, there have been a lot of changes too. Virat Kohli is not the captain anymore but his lean patch is still waiting to be broken. Rahul Dravid is the new head coach after Ravi Shastri left the job last year. Paras Mhambrey and Dilip TK are the new bowling and fielding coaches in place of Bharat Arun and R Sridhar.



Rohit Sharma is the new all-format captain, but missed out on Edgbaston Test due to Covid-19. His opening partner, KL Rahul, with whom India got their chief reasons for 2-1 lead, went through a successful surgery in Germany after right groin injury ruled him out of England tour.



With India without their top two highest run scorers from last year, the challenge to gain just their fourth series win in England has just gone up by a huge margin.