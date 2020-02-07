हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England Women's Tri Series 2020 live score, news updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 7, 2020 - 11:00
Comments |

Indian women cricket team scored 123 for the loss of six wickets on Friday (February 7, 2020) in match four of the T20 International tri-series in Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia. India were put in to bat by England captain Heather Knight who won the toss and  chose to field. While 16-year-old Shafali Verma failed to trouble the scorers much, her opening partner Smriti Mandhana top scored 45 runs of 40 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur were the only other batswomen to reach double digits as England bowlers maintained a tight line and length. Jemimah scored 23 while Harmanpreet has 14 to her credit. Veda Krishnamurthy (2), Taniya Bhatia (8), Deepti Sharma (9 not out) and Arundhati Reddy unbeaten on 7 were the other scorers for India while extras contributed 7 to take India's score to 123 in 20 overs.

For England, Anya Shrubsole picked 3 wickets, Katherine Brunt had 2 and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with the wicket of one Indian batswoman.

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

England Playing XI: Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (captain), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole.

Australia are the third team in the Women's T20 International tri-series. India, England and Australia have won one match each. In the last match of the turnament on February 1, 2020, Australia beat India by 4 wickets. While India scored 103 for 9 in their alloted quota of 20 overs, Australia chased the target scording 104 for the loss of 6 wickets.

Follow the live score and news updates below:

7 February 2020, 11:00 AM

Jemimah Rodrigues falls in 12th over for 23. She is stumped by Amy Jones off Anya Shrubsole. India 80/3.

7 February 2020, 10:59 AM

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues put up a good partnership. Smriti goes back after scoring 45 runs in 40 balls. She is caught behind by Amy Jones off Katherine Brunt's bowling with Indian score on 62 in 9.5 overs.

7 February 2020, 10:57 AM

Teenage batswoman Shafali Verma is the first Indian wicket to fall, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for 8. India 8/1.

7 February 2020, 10:56 AM

England captain Heather Knight won the toss and chose to field against India at Junction Oval, Melbourne. India are led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The umpires are Claire Polosak, Anthony Wilds, Donovan Koch and Michael Graham-Smith while the match referee is Robert Stratford.

