India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI at Hamilton live scores

Hamilton: India will take on New Zealand in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday (February 5, 2020). After having created history in the T20I series wherein they clean swept New Zealand 5-0, the focus shifts to the 50-over format which doesn't hold a lot of significance in the T20 World Cup year.

Nonetheless, India will look to continue the winning run in New Zealand ahead of the all-important 2 Test series. Both teams have been hit by injury concerns. While India have lost their star opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to a calf injury, New Zealand will be without their inspirational captain Kane Williamson (1st 2 ODIs) and pacers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

While Rohit's injury is a massive blow, India's envious bench strength has allowed them to breathe easily. Test opener Mayank Agarwal was named as his replacement and he is likely to get an opportunity straight away. For India, poor fielding remains the biggest concern for Skipper Viral Kohli, who has not only acknowledged it but also asked his young side to pull up their socks. Kohli is likely to continue with three fast bowlers and Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled brilliantly in the ODIs against Australia.

Similarly, New Zealand will have some re-thinking to do before finalising their playing eleven. Tom Latham will lead the side ahead of Tim Southee who was stand-in skipper during the last two T20Is. In Williamson's absence, they will look towards Ross Taylor for batting leadership.

The Black Caps will be rejuvenated though with the inclusion of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad as well. Ish Sodhi is only there for the first ODI and the hosts could opt for a two-spinner attack given the slower surface at Seddon Park.

Keeper-batsman Tom Blundell and lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson are the only ones who don't have an ODI cap to their name. In the most recent game between the two sides at Seddon Park which was a T20, Kane Williamson produced a masterclass to take the Kiwis to the brink of an improbable win. However, India bounced back with Mohammed Shami.

The hosts are playing their first ODI since the World Cup final defeat at Lord’s whereas India recently bounced back to win a three-match series against Australia 2-1.

The last time these two sides met in the 50-over format, New Zealand had knocked India out of the World Cup with an 18-run win over two days in the second semi-final at Manchester. Kohli's team had also beaten New Zealand 4-1 in ODIs last year before going down in T20s.

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (W), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

