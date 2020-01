Coming on the back of the three-match ODI series win against Australia, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series at Eden Gardens in Auckland on Friday.

For India, the five T20Is against the Black Caps came just a few days after the Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 ODI series win over the Aaron Finch-led team at home turf. India lost the first match by 10 wickets before they rebounded strongly to win the next two clashes by 36 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Heading into the series, preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will be on top of the agenda for the Men in Blue.

India will be without the services of their star opener Shikhar Dhawan due to a shoulder injury which he sustained during the Australia series. Sanju Samson was called up as Dhawan's replacement for New Zealand series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are coming into the serious on the back of the three-match Test series defeat at the hands of Australia. The Kane Williamson-led side will look to bounce back strongly and clinch the series against India.

Here are the live updates: