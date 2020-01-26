India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

Having kicked off their tour to New Zealand on a high note, the Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Kane Williamson-led team in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

On Friday, opener KL Rahul and batsman Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries to help India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the opening T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl first, Colin Munro (59), skipper Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (unbeaten at 54) all smashed fifties as the Black Caps posted a good total of 203 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) shared a good partnership of 90 runs for the second wicket before Shreyas Iyer ( 58 off 29 balls) and Manish Pandey (14 off 12 balls) took India past the mark with six balls to spare.

While India will now look to capitalise on their win, the Black Caps will be keen to bounce back and level the series.

Here are the live updates: