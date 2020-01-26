हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 13:13
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@imVkohli

Having kicked off their tour to New Zealand on a high note, the Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Kane Williamson-led team in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. 

On Friday, opener KL Rahul and batsman Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries to help India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the opening T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

After India won the toss and opted to bowl first, Colin Munro (59), skipper Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (unbeaten at 54) all smashed fifties as the Black Caps posted a good total of 203 for five in their stipulated 20 overs. 

In reply, KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) shared a good partnership of 90 runs for the second wicket before Shreyas Iyer ( 58 off 29 balls) and Manish Pandey (14 off 12 balls) took India past the mark with six balls to spare. 

While India will now look to capitalise on their win, the Black Caps will be keen to bounce back and level the series. 

Here are the live updates: 

26 January 2020, 13:13 PM

Colin de Grandhomme is the new batsman in for New Zealand!

 

26 January 2020, 13:09 PM

WICKET!!! After picking up four runs, Colin Munro (26) wanted to drive the fourth ball of the ninth over by Shivam Dube over the ring at extra cover, but the ball instead climbed off the splice as Kohli took a stellar diving catch to remove the New Zealand opener. New Zealand 69/2 (9 overs) 

26 January 2020, 13:00 PM

Shivam Dube came to bowl his first over and he conceded 10 runs in it. Munro (21) hammered the third delivery of the seventh over high towards deep fine leg for six runs. New Zealand, meanwhile, have crossed the 50-run mark. New Zealand 58/1 (7 overs) 

26 January 2020, 12:58 PM

Kane Williamson comes to bat at No.3 for New Zealand!

26 January 2020, 12:53 PM

WICKET!! Shardul Thakur gives a breakthrough to India. Opener Martin Guptill, who was looking in a good form for India was caught by Indian skipper Virat Kohli at on the last delivery of the sixth over. New Zealand 48/1 (6 overs)

26 January 2020, 12:48 PM

Nine runs off the last over. Martin Guptill (24) pulled the fourth delivery of the fourth over by Shami ferociously towards midwicket for four runs. New Zealand 32/0 (4 overs)

 

26 January 2020, 12:38 PM

Just five runs off the first over by Bumrah. Guptill and Munro are currently batting for New Zealand at their respective scores of 19 and three. New Zealand 23/0 (3 overs)

26 January 2020, 12:35 PM

Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack!

26 January 2020, 12:34 PM

Mohammad Shami came to bowl the second over and he conceded five runs in it. Guptill (16) hammered the last delivery off a back of a length from the fourth stump through the gap in the covers to end the over with four runs. New Zealand 18/0 (2 overs)

26 January 2020, 12:29 PM

13 runs off the very first over by Shardul Thakur. Guptill (12) smashed the third delivery of the first over high over the cover to open his account with a six before he hit the very next ball over the short straight boundary into the third row of the stands for another maximum. New Zealand 13/0 (1 over)

26 January 2020, 12:25 PM

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have walked the crease to begin New Zealand's innings. Shardul Thakur to bowl the first over. 

26 January 2020, 12:02 PM

Both India and New Zealand are going with unchanged Playing XIs in the second T20I. 

 

26 January 2020, 12:00 PM

Lineups: 

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami , Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

26 January 2020, 11:56 AM

New Zealand win toss, elect to bat against India.

 

26 January 2020, 11:55 AM

The toss will take place shortly!

