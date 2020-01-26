India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

26 January 2020, 13:13 PM
Colin de Grandhomme is the new batsman in for New Zealand!
26 January 2020, 13:09 PM
WICKET!!! After picking up four runs, Colin Munro (26) wanted to drive the fourth ball of the ninth over by Shivam Dube over the ring at extra cover, but the ball instead climbed off the splice as Kohli took a stellar diving catch to remove the New Zealand opener. New Zealand 69/2 (9 overs)
26 January 2020, 13:00 PM
Shivam Dube came to bowl his first over and he conceded 10 runs in it. Munro (21) hammered the third delivery of the seventh over high towards deep fine leg for six runs. New Zealand, meanwhile, have crossed the 50-run mark. New Zealand 58/1 (7 overs)
26 January 2020, 12:58 PM
Kane Williamson comes to bat at No.3 for New Zealand!
26 January 2020, 12:53 PM
WICKET!! Shardul Thakur gives a breakthrough to India. Opener Martin Guptill, who was looking in a good form for India was caught by Indian skipper Virat Kohli at on the last delivery of the sixth over. New Zealand 48/1 (6 overs)
26 January 2020, 12:48 PM
Nine runs off the last over. Martin Guptill (24) pulled the fourth delivery of the fourth over by Shami ferociously towards midwicket for four runs. New Zealand 32/0 (4 overs)
26 January 2020, 12:38 PM
Just five runs off the first over by Bumrah. Guptill and Munro are currently batting for New Zealand at their respective scores of 19 and three. New Zealand 23/0 (3 overs)
26 January 2020, 12:35 PM
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack!
26 January 2020, 12:34 PM
Mohammad Shami came to bowl the second over and he conceded five runs in it. Guptill (16) hammered the last delivery off a back of a length from the fourth stump through the gap in the covers to end the over with four runs. New Zealand 18/0 (2 overs)
26 January 2020, 12:29 PM
13 runs off the very first over by Shardul Thakur. Guptill (12) smashed the third delivery of the first over high over the cover to open his account with a six before he hit the very next ball over the short straight boundary into the third row of the stands for another maximum. New Zealand 13/0 (1 over)
26 January 2020, 12:25 PM
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have walked the crease to begin New Zealand's innings. Shardul Thakur to bowl the first over.
26 January 2020, 12:02 PM
Both India and New Zealand are going with unchanged Playing XIs in the second T20I.
26 January 2020, 12:00 PM
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami , Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
26 January 2020, 11:56 AM
New Zealand win toss, elect to bat against India.
26 January 2020, 11:55 AM
The toss will take place shortly!