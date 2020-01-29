हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 12:09
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

After clinching back-to-back victories against New Zealand, the Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum and clinch the five-match T20I series when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand to 132 /5 before opener KL Rahul (57) and Shreyas Iyer (44) shone with the bat to help India chase down the target with 15 balls to spare and seal a seven-wicket in the second T20I.

The win saw India go 2-0 up in the five-match series. The Men in Blue won the opening T20I by six wickets at Eden Gardens in Auckland.

The visitors will now look to continue their momentum and clinch the series with two games to spare.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to shrug off their two defeats and come up with a much-improved performance in all the three departments of the game in the third T20I in order to stay alive in the series.

Here are the live updates:

29 January 2020, 12:04 PM

New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first against India in 3rd T20I.

