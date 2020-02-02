हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Updates: Visitors win toss, opt to bat

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final inconsequential T20I of the five-match series at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 2, 2020 - 12:33
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Having taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, the Virat Kohli-led India will look to complete a series whitewash against New Zealand in the fifth and final match at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday. 

On Friday, the Men in Blue secured yet another Super Over win over New Zealand after the fourth T20I between the two sides ended in a tie at 165.

Asked to bat first, opener KL Rahul scored 26-ball 39 while Manish Pandey remained unbeaten at 50 to help India post 165 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert smashed crucial knock of 64 and 57 to help New Zealand post 165 to push the match into a Super Over. 

Munro and Seifert came to bat for New Zealand in the Super Over and posted 13 runs off Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries. In reply, Tim Southee once again came to bowl for New Zealand, but the Men in Blue chased down the score with a ball to spare.

India will look to continue their winning momentum heading into the last T20I match. New Zealand, on the other hand, will play for pride having lost the first four matches. 

Here are the live updates:

 

2 February 2020, 12:33 PM

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson to open the innings for India. Tim Southee to open the attack for New Zealand. 

2 February 2020, 12:12 PM

Lineups: 

India: KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand:  Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce,  Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner,  Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt),  Hamish Bennett,  Scott Kuggleijn

 

2 February 2020, 12:11 PM

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the final T20I. This means, Rohit Sharma will lead the side. 

2 February 2020, 12:07 PM

India win the toss, opt to bat against New Zealand !

2 February 2020, 11:58 AM

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ross Taylor is all set to play his 100th T20I. 

2 February 2020, 11:57 AM

The toss will take place shortly. 

