India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Updates: Visitors win toss, opt to bat

2 February 2020, 12:33 PM
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson to open the innings for India. Tim Southee to open the attack for New Zealand.
2 February 2020, 12:12 PM
Lineups:
India: KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggleijn
2 February 2020, 12:11 PM
Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the final T20I. This means, Rohit Sharma will lead the side.
2 February 2020, 12:07 PM
India win the toss, opt to bat against New Zealand !
2 February 2020, 11:58 AM
Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ross Taylor is all set to play his 100th T20I.
2 February 2020, 11:57 AM
The toss will take place shortly.