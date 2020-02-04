हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal live scores

Four-time champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal clash at Potchefstroom's Senwes Park on Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - 13:58
Image Credit: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Potchefstroom: Four-time champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal clash at Potchefstroom's Senwes Park on Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. Captained by Priyam Garg, India have maintained a clean slate in the tournament winning their three group matches before dumping out Australia from the tournament in the quarterfinal. India thus became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Australia in a low-scoring affair. India defended 233/9 to win the match by 74 runs, with Kartik Tyagi claiming four wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were the last team to make in the last four. Pakistan, too, have been on a roll with Rohail Nazir's side winning three matches so far with the game against Bangladesh at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 24 rained out. They beat Afghanistan in their quarter-final match by six wickets in another low-scoring match.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most consistent batsman thus far in the tournament apart from all-rounders Ravi Bishnoi and Atharva Ankolekar who rescued their side in the quarterfinal against Australia. Wristspinner Ravi Bhisnoi has been impressive with his wicket-taking abilities. He also claimed a 4-wicket haul against Japan. Medium-pacer Kartik Tyagi ran through the Australian batting unit as he picked 4 wickets to help India defend a below-par total. Tyagi has taken 9 wickets in the four matches thus far. However, facing Pakistan fast bowlers Abbads Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Tahir Hussain will also be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.

India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

India topped Group A, winning all their matches - against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 44 runs, DLS). Pakistan finished second behind Bangladesh in Group C. They won two - against Scotland (by seven wickets) and Zimbabwe (by 38 runs), but rain spoilt their league match against Bangladesh.

According to the ICC Under 19 World Cup rules, if the India-Pakistan semifinal is washed out then the Boys in Blue will progress as they have won more group-stage matches and the Boys in Green will pack their bags to return home. The winner of India-Pakistan semifinal will face the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and Bangladesh on February 9 on the same ground. The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match begins at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday (February 4).

India Under 19 team: Priyam Garg (captain), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer.

Pakistan Under 19 team: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Muhammad Fahad Munir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Waseem.

Here are the live updates of India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal from Potchefstroom:   

4 February 2020, 13:58 PM

After five overs of the match, Muhammad Fahad Munir and Haider Ali are at the crease keeping the scoreboard rotating. Pakistan are 26/1, 5 Overs.

4 February 2020, 13:53 PM

After the four overs, Pakistan are 17/1. 

4 February 2020, 13:51 PM

Muhammad Fahad Munir is the new batsman in after Mohammad Huraira was sent back at 4 (6). 

4 February 2020, 13:45 PM

Wicket! After scoring 9 runs in the first two overs of the match, Pakistan lose their first wicket as Huraira departs cheaply. Pakistan are 11/1, 2 Overs. 

4 February 2020, 13:37 PM

Pakistan have scored 4 runs in the first over of the match. Pakistan are 4/0, 1 Over.

4 February 2020, 13:35 PM

Pakistani openers Haider Ali and Mohammad Huraira have walked out in the middle to open the innings. Kartik Tyagi to start the proceedings for India.

4 February 2020, 13:33 PM

4 February 2020, 13:30 PM

Players from both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems.

4 February 2020, 13:17 PM

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the onus now lies on their batsmen to post a big fighting total to ensure the Indians have a psychological challenge in the high-intensity clash.

4 February 2020, 13:09 PM

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat.

