ICC U19 World Cup

India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

According to the ICC Under 19 World Cup rules, if the India-Pakistan semifinal is washed out then the Boys in Blue will progress as they have won more group-stage matches. Potchefstroom gets some rains every day but according to accuweather.com, there is just 7 per cent forecast of showers.

India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

In the first semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup in South Africa, the Indian team takes on arch-rivals Pakistan at Potchefstroom's Senwes Park on Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Captained by Priyam Garg, India have maintained a clean slate in the tournament winning their three group matches before dumping out Australia from the tournament in the quarterfinal. Pakistan, too, have been on a roll with Rohail Nazir's side winning three matches so far with the game against Bangladesh at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 24 rained out.

According to the ICC Under 19 World Cup rules, if the India-Pakistan semifinal is washed out then the Boys in Blue will progress as they have won more group-stage matches and the Boys in Green will pack their bags to return home. Potchefstroom gets some rains every day but according to accuweather.com, there is just 7 per cent forecast of showers. Clouds will play hide and seek with the sun and there is be a strong breeze during the match.

The pitch at Senwes Park has seen several matches played on it in the last few weeks and has slowed down considerably. Batting at Senwes Park can be challenging as the pacers get some purchase from the potch while the old ball spins which can come in handy for the tweakers.

The winner of India-Pakistan semifinal will face the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and Bangladesh on February 9 on the same ground.

India team: Priyam Garg (captain), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer.

Pakistan team: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Muhammad Fahad Munir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Waseem.

ICC U19 World CupU19 World CupIndia-Pakistan SeriesPakistan-India series
