India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Eyes On New York Pitch
India Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: India won the last game against Ireland while Pakistan were thrashed by USA in their first game of the tournament.
LIVE Score IND vs PAK In T20 World Cup 2024: India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2024 clash on June 9 in New York. India, coming off a strong win over Ireland, is led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite discussions around team composition, including Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion, the lineup is expected to remain unchanged. Kohli, known for his outstanding record against Pakistan, will be a key player to watch. Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, faces pressure after a surprising loss to the United States in a Super Over thriller. This defeat impacts their morale ahead of the crucial India match, where another loss could jeopardize their Super 8 advancement. Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning six out of seven encounters. Despite recent struggles, Pakistan aims to secure a vital win against their arch-rivals.
IND vs PAK LIVE cricket score: India's Strong Start
India's top-order, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, set a solid foundation. Their partnership proved crucial in stabilizing India's innings against Pakistan's fierce bowling attack.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Dominance of Fast Bowlers
Fast bowlers ruled the game, with India's Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi leading the charge. The match highlighted the challenge for batters on unpredictable drop-in pitches.
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Live: Historic Venue and Record-Breaking Attendance
The India vs. Pakistan clash at the newly built Nassau County Stadium in New York marked a historic event, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 34,000 fans, showcasing cricket's growing popularity in the US.