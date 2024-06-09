India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Eyes On New York Pitch

LIVE Score IND vs PAK In T20 World Cup 2024: India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2024 clash on June 9 in New York. India, coming off a strong win over Ireland, is led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite discussions around team composition, including Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion, the lineup is expected to remain unchanged. Kohli, known for his outstanding record against Pakistan, will be a key player to watch. Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, faces pressure after a surprising loss to the United States in a Super Over thriller. This defeat impacts their morale ahead of the crucial India match, where another loss could jeopardize their Super 8 advancement. Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning six out of seven encounters. Despite recent struggles, Pakistan aims to secure a vital win against their arch-rivals.

