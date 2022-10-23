India vs Pakistan T20 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli hits fifty to guide IND back into contest
IND vs PAK T20 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Rohit Sharma's India vs Babar Azam's Pakistan match HERE
There is a lot at stake for both sides as India and Pakistan meet in their first game of the tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). Considering the recent results against their neighbours, the No.1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, India, will be up against it at the MCG on Sunday. India lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in their group stage encounter in the T20 World Cup last year and that played a big part in knocking them out of the tournament early.
They met again in the Asia Cup a month back, not once but twice. Even though Rohit Sharma and his men won the first encounter, Pakistan squared things off in the second meeting. Both matches, however, went right down to the wire and lived up to the expectations of an India-Pakistan clash.
India's incredible batters Pakistan's fierce bowlers
India's incredible batters Pakistan's fierce bowlers

Who's winning this battle in today's #T20WorldCup clash at the MCG?
India have been in good form after their Asia Cup exit. They won the home series against Australia and South Africa, riding on the success of their batting line-up. But death bowling emerged as a major concern for them once Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out with a back injury. There was some improvement visible in the warm-up match against Australia, though.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match HERE.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli on FIRE!
India need 16 runs in 6 balls to win the match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli has smacked 2 sixes off Haris Rauf in the second last over. What a brilliant knock by the former India captain. It is going right down to wire!
IND - 144/4 (19 Overs), Kohli 74 (50) & Pandya 40 (36)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli hits fifty
Kohli hits fifty, smacks Shaheen Afridi over mid-wicket for a maximum and then a four. India very much back into the contest as the Men in Blue need 36 runs in 14 balls.
IND - 123/4 (17.3 Overs), Kohli 56 (45) & Pandya 37 (32)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: 51 in 21
India need 51 runs in 21 balls with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle. Extremely tight contest at the moment as Pakistan happy with every ball which is not going for a four.
IND - 109/4 (16.3 Overs), Kohli 45 (41) & Pandya 35 (30)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: India back in contest
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya with a 50-run stand between them to guide the Men in Blue back into the contest. Pakistan bring in Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi to attack the stumps now.
IND - 93/4 (14.2 Overs), Kohli 37 (35) & Pandya 30 (23)
-run stand!
A solid half-century partnership between @imVkohli & @hardikpandya7! #TeamIndia 83/4 after 13 overs.
Follow the match #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat, Hardik shift gear
Three sixes from Mohammad Nawaz's over as India look to bounce back in the game. Virat and Hardik are looking to play positive cricketing shots.
LIVE Score PAK 159/8 (20) IND 74/4 (12) CRR: 6.17 REQ: 10.75 India need 86 runs in 48 balls
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat, Hardik steady India but required run-rate goes past 11
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have stitched a small but important partnership for Team India. However, the RRR has gone up to almost 12. Virat or Hardik need to put the innings in fourth gear now.
LIVE Score PAK 159/8 (20) IND 45/4 (10) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 11.5 India need 115 runs in 60 balls
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Axar Patel gets run out
This is the last thing that Team India wanted. A runout. Axar Patel is gone and now all eyes are on Virat Kohli. Hardik has joined Virat in the middle. India need a partnership. DK and Ashiwn to come up next.
LIVE Score PAK 159/8 (20) IND 31/4 (6.2) CRR: 4.89 REQ: 9.44
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumr Yadav departs, India in deep trouble
India is in deep trouble now as in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav gets out. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli now. He needs to fire now. Axar Patel has joined Virat in the middle.
LIVE Score PAK 159/8 (20) IND 28/3 (5.4) CRR: 4.94 REQ: 9.21 India need 132 runs in 86 balls
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: BIG WICKET!
Rohit Sharma caught by Iftikhar Ahmed bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan on top at the moment as India lose both their openers in chase of 160. Babar Azam looking to corner India into pressure as he brings out his best wicket taking bowlers.
IND - 14/2 (3.3 Overs), Kohli 2 (6) & Surya 7 (2)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: BOWLED HIM!
KL Rahul 4 (8) bowled in by Naseem Shah. Pakistan off to a dream start in their defence of 160 runs. Tricky start for India now as Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
IND - 7/1 (2 Overs), Rohit 3 (3) & Kohli 0 (1)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Here we go!
Shaheen Shah Afridi gives away just 5 runs in the first over. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma taking their time to take a good look at the wicket. Naseem Shah will bowl the second over now.
IND - 5/0 (1 Over), Rahul 2 (3) & Rohit 3 (3)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan finish strong
Pakistan finish at 159/8 after 20 overs as a small cameo from Shaheen Afridi 16 (8) hands them some vital runs in the death overs alongside Shan Masood who scored a much needed fifty for his side. India would be disappointed to leak runs in the death overs again.
India need 160 runs to win
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Big OVER!
Arshdeep Singh gives away 14 runs in the second last over of the Pakistan innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi smacks him for a six and four in the 18th over. Pakistan bounce back with Afridi and Masood in the middle.
PAK - 149/7 (19 Overs), Afridi 16 (7) & Masood 51 (41)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Masood hits fifty
Shan Masood completes his fifty in 40 balls. Brilliant knock by the left-hander, he has kept his cool when his team were losing wickets. He has smacked 5 boundaries to reach his fifty. Pakistan still in contest of getting that 150 on board.
PAK - 137/7 (18.2 Overs), Masood 50 (40) & Afridi 6 (4)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep on FIRE!
Asif Ali 2 (3) caught by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Arshdeep Singh. The bouncer gets the job done as Pakistan keep losing wickets. Brilliant bowling performance by India so far.
PAK - 122/7 (16.5 Overs), Afridi 2 (1) & Masood 40 (34)
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Third wicket for Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya continues his dream form against Pakistan as he gets another wicket. Mohammad Nawaz gets out for 9 in 6 balls with 2 boundaries in it. Asif Ali has joined Masood in the middle.
LIVE Score PAK 116/6 (16) CRR: 7.25
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Spider Cam denies India 6th wicket
Shan Masood hits one straight in the air but the ball hits the spider cam as India denied the 6th wicket of the innings. MCG does strange things sometimes. Rohit Sharma gets very angry.
LIVE Score PAK 106/5 (15) CRR: 7.07
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Double wicket over by Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya turns the game in India's favour as he picks the second wicket of the over. Haider Ali is back in the dugout with 2 runs in fou balls. Another superb catch by SKY.
LIVE Score PAK 98/5 (14) CRR: 7
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Two quick wickets for Team India
Pakistan bounced back in the game after R Ashwin's drop catch while Team India are back in the game with two quick wickets of Iftikar and Shadab. Hardik takes his first wicket of the game. Superb catch by Suryakumar Yadav.
LIVE Score PAK 96/4 (13.2) CRR: 7.2
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Shami removes Iftikhar
Deadly yorker as M Shami removes Iftikhar after a well-deserved fifty. Pakistan will look to continue playing positive cricket. Shadab Khan has joined Shan Masood in the middle.
PAK 96/3 (13) CRR: 7.38
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Iftikhar Ahmed hits fifty
Pakistan is in fourth gear now as Iftikhar has hit fifty in just 32 balls with the help of two boundaries and four huge sixes. Shan Masood also needs to start hitting the ball
PAK 91/2 (12) CRR: 7.58
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood steady Pakistan
After losing two of their best batsmen in the powerplay, Ahmed and Shan have stitched a crucial partnership which helped Pakitan get their score past 60 in the first 10 overs.
Live Score PAK 60/2 (10) CRR: 6
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood DROPPED!
Ravichandran Ashwin dives forward to attempt a catch of Shan Masood at fine leg. It comes up as dropped on TV replays and Masood survives as boos ring around the ground. Mohammed Shami almost had a wicket there!
Pakistan are 44/2 in 8 overs vs India
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood hit Mohd Shami for 4
Mohammed Shami is into the attack now, Shan Masood smashes a short ball through the covers for 4 and clips it through the square leg for a three next ball to move along to 19. Shami goes for 8 in his first over.
Pakistan are 32/2 in 6 overs vs India
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh packs off Mohammad Rizwan
Arshdeep Singh is on fire! The left-arm pacer digs one in short and Mohammad Rizwan pulls the ball straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg for 4 off 12 balls.
Pakistan are 15/2 in 4 overs vs India
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: First ball duck for Babar Azam
Arshdeep strikes on his first ball in T20 World Cup. Babar Azam out for first ball duck. Huge wicket for Team India.
Live Score PAK 1/1 in 1.1 overs
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Rizwan gets injured on 2nd ball of the innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar injures Pakistan's opener in the very first over of the innings. M Rizwan got hit on the right-hand thumb. However, he will continue after some assistance from support staff.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya sends WARNING, say ‘it’s not only about PAK bowlers’
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma gets emotional
Here we go them! The national anthem of both sides are done and we could see Rohit Shara almost crying at the end of India's national anthem. This is probably the first time India will be playing against Pakistan in front of over 1 lakh fans
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
The national anthems are done and now Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk out to open the innings.
The BIG time is here. Rizwan to open innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball in hand.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
The toss has been done and now both the teams will be out for the national anthems and then will have the first ball. Let's see who India start with. Whether Shami or Arshdeep or Bhuvi. Our guess is that it will be Bhuvneshwar as he likes to swing the ball upfront.
Live action in less than 10 minutes.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
India vs Pakistan playing 11s: Mohammed Shami returns for India, Shaheen for Pakistan
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
TOSS NEWS!
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India are going to BOWL first.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
First sign of Mohammed Shami playing tonight. This will help Rohit in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Hello all, the BIG TOSS coming up in less than 5 mins. Stay tuned here for toss news and the India and Pakistan playing 11.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Ahead of the epic clash between India and Pakistan, England's Barmy Army tried to troll India and Pakistani fans but they got a fitting reply from former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Key matchups
1. Shaheen Afridi vs Rahul, Rohit and Virat
2. Death over specialists from India vs Asif Ali
3. Surykumar Yadav vs Shadab Khan
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
The sun is shining bright in Melbourne. There are blue skies over MCG which is heartening to see. The toss is just half an hour ago at 1 pm IST.
Stay tuned in for more updates here.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
India vs Pakistan Head to head:
Over all in T20Is
India have won 8 matches out of total 11 games vs Pakistan in T20Is. Pakistan have won three.
In T20 World Cup, India have won 5 times out of 6, Pakistan winning once.
Since 2019, there have been 3 matches, India winning one, Pakstan twice.
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Gautam Gambhir feels that KL Rahul will be the player to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan clash. He picks him as a player who has the best quality in the top 3 or 4.
Watch the video below:
__: Humare top 3 ya top 4 mein sabse zyada agar kisi mein quality hai, toh wo @klahul ke paas hai!" - @GautamGambhir
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Pakistan team departs from the hotel to the stadium. The fans are right behind them.
GAME DAY _#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
The epic clash is here!
What a day of cricket.....It just does not get bigger than a India vs Pakistan clash,the passion,colour and noise is unmatched in sport!
____#T20worldcup22 https://t.co/Jz3lOyuj9T
— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Pakistani comedian Momin Saqib, who went viral for his rant video in ODI World Cup 2019 when Pakistan were beaten by India, has also arrived in MCG.
Watch here his hilarious prediction for India vs Pak contest
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates
Indian and Pakistani fans attended the team nets sessions on Saturday (October 22) and there was some banter that took place.
Click here to watch it
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Pant or Karthik, Shami or Harshal?
What will be India's Playing XI against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Read all about the Predicted 11 of India vs Pakistan match here.
Pre-match build-ups done
Team preparations done
Pre-match build-ups done

Team preparations done

IT IS TIME FOR #INDvsPAK #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam eyes MS Dhoni record
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can break a HUGE record of former India captain MS Dhoni. Can Babar achieve this feat in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match today?
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Prediction
All eyes are on the skies, whether we'll get a full game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). It is windy and chilly at the MCG but will rain stay away. Read all about it here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.
