IND vs PAK: 'Baarish ko catch kar lenge', Pakistani comedian Momin Saqib's HILARIOUS weather prediction goes viral - WATCH

The India vs Pakistan clash is making people go over-excited. The enthusiasm is something else and the fans are even getting engaged in lovely banters. On Saturday, they went to the India and Pakistani team's net sessions as well. Famous Pakistani comedian Momon Saqib has also reached Melbourne to watch the India vs Pakistan match. He had been attending the clash for a long time. He became famous for his popular rant after India beat Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in 2019. On Sunday, right before the match, he was interviewed by TV media and speaking to them, he said the fact that fans have come from so far to attend this match tells you about how big this clash is.

On the chances of rain in the India vs Pakistan clash, he said that if needed the fans will stop the baarish. He said, "Ham fans baarish rok lenge."

Watch here:

#WATCH | Pakistani comedian Momin Saqib's hilarious interview ahead of India, Pakistan clash in ICC World T20, in Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/szszOrtjWX — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

As far as weather is concerned, dramatically the clouds have disappeared and the chances of rain has decreased. It was all gloomy in Melbourne till Satursday, a day before the clahs. There was no rain in Melbourne till afternoon and every cricket lover would be hoping it remains the same through evening into the night. There are many matchups that the fans would be looking out for. They are KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi, Suryakumar Yadav vs Shadab Khan, Indian death specialists vs Asif Ali. Needless to say, the India vs Pakistan clash has many such big takeaways.