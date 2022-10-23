IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam can break THIS massive record of MS Dhoni

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: The stage is set for the world's most awaited sports encounter in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other at Melbourne in Australia. The high-octane thrilling encounter is taking place today and will be watched by millions of fans across the world. While India has been a favourite side against Pakistan in the World Cups, the Pakistani cricket team under the leadership of Babar Azam threw off the shackles of the past as they defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. So far, India and Pakistan faced each other six times in the World Cup of which India won five times and Pakistan once.

In fact, Babar Azam is the first Pakistani captain to record a win against India in a World Cup match. Today's encounter will be the first match for both teams. While India looks to bounce back from its past defeat, Pakistan will aim at continuing its winning streak.

While both the teams will look to win the trophy, Babar Azam stands a chance to create several personal records in this tournament. If he bats well, he also stands a chance to break former Indian captain MS Dhoni's world cup record. Dhoni currently holds the record for scoring the most runs by a captain in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam had scored a total of 303 runs at an average of 60.60 in the six matches during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup and if he manages to amass 227 runs in this edition, he will break Dhoni's record by emerging as the highest run-getter as a captain in T20 World Cups.

Dhoni, who won both T20 and ODI world cups for India had scored 529 runs in 33 matches he played as captain of India in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam is placed seventh on the list and New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson is second on the list as he only needs 168 runs to break Dhoni's record.