India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Live Updates

Coming on the back of a series win against West Indies, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to begin their New Year on a winning note when they lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

The Men in Blue will be boosting with confidence as they head into Sri Lanka series after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin.

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that won series against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming series.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India and Sri Lanka have met each other on 16 occasions in the 20-over format so far.

While the Men in Blue have won 11 matches out of them, Sri Lanka had emerged victorious in five matches. None of the clashes between the two sides ended in a tie.

Here are the live updates: