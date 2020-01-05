हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Live Updates

Coming on the back of a series win against West Indies, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to begin their New Year on a winning note when they lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 5, 2020 - 18:30
Comments |
Image Credits: IANS

Coming on the back of a series win against West Indies, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to begin their New Year on a winning note when they lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday. 

The Men in Blue will be boosting with confidence as they head into Sri Lanka series after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin. 

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that won series against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming series.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India and Sri Lanka have met each other on 16 occasions in the 20-over format so far. 

While the Men in Blue have won 11 matches out of them, Sri Lanka had emerged victorious in five matches. None of the clashes between the two sides ended in a tie. 

Here are the live updates: 

5 January 2020, 18:30 PM

The toss will take place shortly!

5 January 2020, 18:30 PM

The two sides are all set to play the first T20I in Guwahati.

 

Must Watch

PT15M10S

Rajasthan: Frequent death of newborns, when will the Gehlot govt wake up?