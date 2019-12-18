India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Updates

18 December 2019, 14:35 PM
16 runs off the last three overs for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma (35) slapped the third delivery of the 13th over by Alzarri Joseph towards fine leg for six runs. India 77/0 (14 overs)
18 December 2019, 14:26 PM
India have completed a half-century mark, with KL Rahul (38) and Rohit Sharma (25) currently batting at the crease. Rohit smashed the first delivery of the 10th over towards the third man for four runs before Rahul launched the fourth delivery over long-on. India 61/0 (11 overs)
18 December 2019, 14:11 PM
Rohit and Rahul have settled at the crease and are currently standing at their respective scores of 16 and 26. The Men in Blue are also approaching a half-century mark. India 44/0 (9 overs)
18 December 2019, 14:01 PM
19 runs off the last three overs, including two boundaries and a six. Rahul (22) smashed Sheldon Cottrell for two boundaries in the fifth over before Rohit Sharma (9) hammered the last delivery of the sixth over by Holder to point for a maximum. India 33/0 (6 overs)
18 December 2019, 13:52 PM
The Indian openers added 13 runs in the last two overs. Rahul (6) smashed the back of a length ball from Jason Holder outside off to the third man to get off the mark with a single in the second over. Subsequently, Rohit (8) notched up the first boundary of the match on the first delivery of the third over by Cottrell. India 16/0 (3 overs)
18 December 2019, 13:38 PM
Just three runs off the very first over. Rohit Sharma punched the second delivery of the first over through covers to get off the mark with two runs. Rahul, on the other hand, is yet to open his account. India 3/0 (1 over)
18 December 2019, 13:32 PM
Opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to begin the innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for West Indies.
18 December 2019, 13:28 PM
The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.
18 December 2019, 13:15 PM
Shardul Thakur comes in as a replacement for Shivam Dube in India Playing XI. For West Indies, Evin Lewis and debutant Khary Piere replace Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh Jr, respectively.
18 December 2019, 13:10 PM
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
18 December 2019, 13:04 PM
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first against India in 2nd ODI!
18 December 2019, 12:59 PM
The toss for the second ODI between India and West Indies will take place shortly.