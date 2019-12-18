हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 14:44
Comments |

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. 

On Sunday, the Caribbean side produced a good show with both bat and ball to crush India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. 

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were restricted to a score of 287 for eight, despite some decent batting performance by Shivam Dube (70) and KL Rahul (71). In reply, Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (108*) smashed blistering centuries to help the visitors chase down the score with 13 balls to spare. 

The Men in Blue will now look to rebound strongly and win the second clash against the Kieron Pollard-led side in order to stay alive in the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to continue their winning momentum and seal the three-match ODI series with a game to spare. 

Here are the live updates: 

18 December 2019, 14:35 PM

16 runs off the last three overs for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma (35) slapped the third delivery of the 13th over by Alzarri Joseph towards fine leg for six runs. India 77/0 (14 overs)

 

18 December 2019, 14:26 PM

India have completed a half-century mark, with KL Rahul (38) and Rohit Sharma (25) currently batting at the crease. Rohit smashed the first delivery of the 10th over towards the third man for four runs before Rahul launched the fourth delivery over long-on. India 61/0 (11 overs)

18 December 2019, 14:11 PM

Rohit and Rahul have settled at the crease and are currently standing at their respective scores of  16 and 26. The Men in Blue are also approaching a half-century mark. India 44/0 (9 overs)

18 December 2019, 14:01 PM

19 runs off the last three overs, including two boundaries and a six. Rahul (22) smashed Sheldon Cottrell for two boundaries in the fifth over before Rohit Sharma (9) hammered the last delivery of the sixth over by Holder to point for a maximum. India 33/0 (6 overs)

 

18 December 2019, 13:52 PM

The Indian openers added 13 runs in the last two overs. Rahul (6) smashed the back of a length ball from Jason Holder outside off to the third man to get off the mark with a single in the second over. Subsequently, Rohit (8) notched up the first boundary of the match on the first delivery of the third over by Cottrell. India 16/0 (3 overs)

18 December 2019, 13:38 PM

Just three runs off the very first over. Rohit Sharma punched the second delivery of the first over through covers to get off the mark with two runs. Rahul, on the other hand, is yet to open his account. India 3/0 (1 over)

18 December 2019, 13:32 PM

Opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to begin the innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for West Indies. 

18 December 2019, 13:28 PM

The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

18 December 2019, 13:15 PM

Shardul Thakur comes in as a replacement for Shivam Dube in India Playing XI. For West Indies, Evin Lewis and debutant Khary Piere replace Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh Jr, respectively.

18 December 2019, 13:10 PM

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

18 December 2019, 13:04 PM

West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first against India in 2nd ODI!

18 December 2019, 12:59 PM

The toss for the second ODI between India and West Indies will take place shortly. 

