India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Updates

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Caribbean side produced a good show with both bat and ball to crush India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were restricted to a score of 287 for eight, despite some decent batting performance by Shivam Dube (70) and KL Rahul (71). In reply, Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (108*) smashed blistering centuries to help the visitors chase down the score with 13 balls to spare.

The Men in Blue will now look to rebound strongly and win the second clash against the Kieron Pollard-led side in order to stay alive in the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to continue their winning momentum and seal the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.

Here are the live updates: