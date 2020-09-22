Indian Premier League 2020 Match 4, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early, cross 40 against Chennai Super Kings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match no. 4 of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that is all set to take place later today (September 22) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

This will be Rajasthan Royals’ opening game of the tournament while MS Dhoni led-Chennai Super Kings have already kick-started their IPL 2020 campaign with a five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Rajasthan will be led by their talisman Steve Smith who is now available for selection, which will come as a huge sigh of relief for their fans. Their coach Andrew McDonald confirmed this news. Smith had recently suffered a concussion in the nets and missed Australia’s entire three-match ODI series against England.

Rajasthan will still miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for their opening encounter. While Buttler is still in quarantine, Stokes is currently out due to family reasons.

While the quality and experience within CSK’s ranks is beyond doubt, the Royals still boast of enough firepower to claw out a victory against any side, even without Stokes and Buttler. Recent additions like Robin Uthappa, David Miller and Tom Curran are all proven match winners on their day while the sheer pace of Jofra Archer can bamboozle any batting side.

It all boils down to this, it’s Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the live updates: