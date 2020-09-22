Indian Premier League 2020 Match 4, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early, cross 40 against Chennai Super Kings

22 September 2020, 20:02 PM
Sanju Samson is on fire here. He looks in tremendous touch here. He takes Sam Curran on and hits a four and six off him in succesive balls. 14 runs from the 5th over. Good stuff from Rajasthan here. Smith is well-set now but is not taking any unnecessary risk. Rajasthan Royals 40-1 (5 overs)
22 September 2020, 19:49 PM
Sanju Samson is the new man in for the Royals. This Sharjah wicket seems pretty slow in comparison to the other two grounds. The ball is not coming on to the bat but Steven Smith hits a pull for four off Chahar. Rajasthan Royals 17-1 (3 overs)
22 September 2020, 19:45 PM
Wicket!! Just after hitting his first four in the IPL, Jaiswal goes for a pull off Deepak Chahar and loops it straight-up. Chahar completes the caught and bowled dismissal. Rajasthan Royals 11-1 (2.2 overs)
22 September 2020, 19:37 PM
It's very interesting to see Steve Smith to open the innings. Will be a nice combination of fresh blood and experience. 18-year-old left-hander Jaiswal takes strike. The duo plays it safe in the first over. Rajasthan Royals 4-0 (1 over)
22 September 2020, 19:34 PM
Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith will open the Royals' innings. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings for Chennai. Rajasthan Royals 0-0 (0 overs)
22 September 2020, 19:29 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in place of Ambati Rayudu. He is all-set to make his debut. He is a right-hand batsman
22 September 2020, 19:16 PM
Here's Dhoni winning the toss and opting to bowl first:
#CSK win the toss in Sharjah. Elect to bowl first against @rajasthanroyals. #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/A0HLCTu5rO
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020
22 September 2020, 19:11 PM
CSK XI: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi
RR XI: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat
22 September 2020, 19:08 PM
Here is the Royals' lineup:
First of many, for many!
Views on our Playing XI? #RRvCSK | #HallaBol | #Dream11IPL | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/u6EbP5jgp1
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 22, 2020
22 September 2020, 19:06 PM
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
MS Dhoni has also said that their last match's MoM Ambati Rayudu is not playing as he was not 100%. That will be a huge blow for them