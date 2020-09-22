हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League 2020 Match 4, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early, cross 40 against Chennai Super Kings

Skipper Steve Smith's return will come as a huge boost for Rajasthan Royals for their opening clash while MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would look to carry-on from their win in the tournament opener.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 20:08
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match no. 4 of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that is all set to take place later today (September 22) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

This will be Rajasthan Royals’ opening game of the tournament while MS Dhoni led-Chennai Super Kings have already kick-started their IPL 2020 campaign with a five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Rajasthan will be led by their talisman Steve Smith who is now available for selection, which will come as a huge sigh of relief for their fans. Their coach Andrew McDonald confirmed this news. Smith had recently suffered a concussion in the nets and missed Australia’s entire three-match ODI series against England.

Rajasthan will still miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for their opening encounter. While Buttler is still in quarantine, Stokes is currently out due to family reasons.

While the quality and experience within CSK’s ranks is beyond doubt, the Royals still boast of enough firepower to claw out a victory against any side, even without Stokes and Buttler. Recent additions like Robin Uthappa, David Miller and Tom Curran are all proven match winners on their day while the sheer pace of Jofra Archer can bamboozle any batting side.

It all boils down to this, it’s Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the live updates:

22 September 2020, 20:02 PM

Sanju Samson is on fire here. He looks in tremendous touch here. He takes Sam Curran on and hits a four and six off him in succesive balls. 14 runs from the 5th over. Good stuff from Rajasthan here. Smith is well-set now but is not taking any unnecessary risk. Rajasthan Royals 40-1 (5 overs)

22 September 2020, 19:49 PM

Sanju Samson is the new man in for the Royals. This Sharjah wicket seems pretty slow in comparison to the other two grounds. The ball is not coming on to the bat but Steven Smith hits a pull for four off Chahar. Rajasthan Royals 17-1 (3 overs)

22 September 2020, 19:45 PM

Wicket!! Just after hitting his first four in the IPL, Jaiswal goes for a pull off Deepak Chahar and loops it straight-up. Chahar completes the caught and bowled dismissal. Rajasthan Royals 11-1 (2.2 overs)

22 September 2020, 19:37 PM

It's very interesting to see Steve Smith to open the innings. Will be a nice combination of fresh blood and experience. 18-year-old left-hander Jaiswal takes strike. The duo plays it safe in the first over. Rajasthan Royals 4-0 (1 over)

22 September 2020, 19:34 PM

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith will open the Royals' innings. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings for Chennai. Rajasthan Royals 0-0 (0 overs)

22 September 2020, 19:29 PM

Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in place of Ambati Rayudu. He is all-set to make his debut. He is a right-hand batsman

22 September 2020, 19:16 PM

Here's Dhoni winning the toss and opting to bowl first: 

22 September 2020, 19:11 PM

CSK XI: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

RR XI: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat
 

22 September 2020, 19:08 PM

Here is the Royals' lineup: 

22 September 2020, 19:06 PM

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. 

MS Dhoni has also said that their last match's MoM Ambati Rayudu is not playing as he was not 100%. That will be a huge blow for them

