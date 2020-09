Indian Premier League 2020, Match 5, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 5 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later tonight (September 23).

KKR will kick-start their IPL 2020 campaign with this encounter against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would look to come out all guns blazing to gain some momentum for the later stages of the tournament.

MI on the other hand will look to bounce back from their defeat in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings. They were comprehensively beaten by MS Dhoni- led CSK by 5 wickets.

But if the head-to-head record is anything to go by, MI have the upper hand. In the 25 matches played between the two sides, Mumbai have won 19 matches while KKR has only won 6 of them.

The sheer amount of match-winners that KKR have in their squad is unparalleled. Karthik, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton.

In the bowling department they boast of two-time IPL Most Valuable Player award winner Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

And, talking about teams we cannot not talk about the one-man army that KKR possess in their ranks: Andre Russell. The reigning MVP winner, Russell, is T20 cricket’s most lucrative property. He is the biggest match winner in cricket. Period.

Meanwhile, MI are a record 4-time champions for a reason. Captain ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Chris Lynn and Quinton de Kock - all capable of changing their side’s fortunes at any stage of the game. Jasprit Bumrah’s death bowling craft is second to none and Mumbai will rely on his able shoulders to spearhead their attack this year.

It looks like a pretty even contest on the cards and we expect a lot of fireworks in the middle today, thanks to so many big-hitters that are taking the field today.

Here are the live updates: