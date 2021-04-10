IPL 2021 CSK vs DC LIVE score updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field

10 April 2021, 19:08 PM
PLAYING XIs!
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
10 April 2021, 19:02 PM
Toss!
Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field
10 April 2021, 18:46 PM
Thala walks in at Wankhede!
The wait ends!
Ladies and gentlemen, @msdhoni has arrived at the Wankhede Stadium with his trademark smile.. #VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/cNNVPpJouz
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
10 April 2021, 18:34 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium behind closed doors.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Pant said that he will focus on the learnings he gained from Dhoni to be at par with him during the team's opening match against.
"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him," said Pant in a video posted on Delhi Capitas' Twitter handle.
"I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," he added.
Stay tuned for further updates!