IPL 2021 CSK vs DC LIVE score updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC LIVE score streaming updates: Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals for the first time, after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 10, 2021 - 19:09
IPL 2021 CSK vs DC LIVE score updates: Dhoni-Pant lock horns in Saturday blockbuster. (IPL/File Photo)

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC LIVE score streaming updates: In a mouth-watering clash on Saturday evening at the ongoing Indian Premier League, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings lock horns with previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

After ending the season on a brilliant note, Delhi Capitals will hope for a similar run and would look to start the campaign on a winning note. Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the franchise for the first time, after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. 

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK endured a tough campaign last time and would look to make ammends going into a brand new season. The team will be bolstered by the return of Suresh Raina, who skipped the tournament last year, and hope his experience along with Dhoni's presence help the franchise regain their supremacy in the lucrative T20 league.

Here are the LIVE updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals  

10 April 2021, 19:08 PM

PLAYING XIs!

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

10 April 2021, 19:02 PM

Toss!

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field 

10 April 2021, 18:46 PM

Thala walks in at Wankhede! 

10 April 2021, 18:34 PM

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium behind closed doors. 

Speaking ahead of the clash, Pant said that he will focus on the learnings he gained from Dhoni to be at par with him during the team's opening match against.  

"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him," said Pant in a video posted on Delhi Capitas' Twitter handle. 

"I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," he added.  

Stay tuned for further updates! 

