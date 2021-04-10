IPL 2021 CSK vs DC LIVE score updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC LIVE score streaming updates: In a mouth-watering clash on Saturday evening at the ongoing Indian Premier League, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings lock horns with previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After ending the season on a brilliant note, Delhi Capitals will hope for a similar run and would look to start the campaign on a winning note. Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the franchise for the first time, after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK endured a tough campaign last time and would look to make ammends going into a brand new season. The team will be bolstered by the return of Suresh Raina, who skipped the tournament last year, and hope his experience along with Dhoni's presence help the franchise regain their supremacy in the lucrative T20 league.

Here are the LIVE updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals