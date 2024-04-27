MI:91-3(8.3), DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Departs, MI In Trouble
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host MI at New Delhi.
In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for match no. 43 of the season, scheduled for Saturday, April 27. Their previous encounter took place at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI emerged victorious by 29 runs in the 20th match of the season.
Currently positioned sixth in the standings, DC has encountered four wins and five losses so far. Despite a somewhat shaky start, they remain within striking distance of playoff qualification. Following a nail-biting four-run victory over the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi franchise aims to boost its standing with a win against Mumbai.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Pandya in the mood
Hardik Pandya with 3 back to back boundaries against Kuldeep Yadav. MI have no option but to attack and Pandya is doing the same. 101 runs in 9 overs now.
MI: 101/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: MI in trouble
Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle but Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have walked back to the pavilion. DC bowlers begin the second innings on top.
MI: 55/2 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: MI Start Bright
Mumbai Indians have began their chase brightly with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan but they need to keep going as the target is very big.
MI: 33/0 (2.4 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Mumbai Begin Chase
Mumbai Indians begin chase with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. 14 runs from the first over full of interruptions.
MI: 14/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Delhi post 257
Delhi have posted 257 runs on the board after being asked to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Mumbai Indians.
DC: 257/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Delhi on fire
Delhi Capitals on fire at the moment with Pant and Stubbs just toying with the field. Bumrah gets a wicket for MI and it is Pant who walks back now.
DC: 234/4 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: DC On Top
Delhi Capitals on top of the contest at the moment. They will look to post 250 plus with ease today which can make things very ugly for MI.
DC: 206/3 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: GONE!
Shai Hope caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Luke Wood. The bowler has the last laugh after getting smoked for 14 runs in the first three balls of the over.
DC: 181/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Hope continues for DC
Shai Hope keep the momentum going for Delhi Capitals with some sixes off Mohammad Nabi. Pant also joins the party with a four off Thushara.
DC: 159/2 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Another one!
Abhishek Porel 36 (27) caught behind by Ishan Kishan and MI get another one. Nabi gets the young opener of DC and captain Rishabh Pant joins Hope in the middle now.
DC: 128/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Big Wicket
Jake Fraser-McGurk 84 (27) caught by Mohammad Nabi bowled by Piyush Chawla. MI finally get the dangerman out and DC bring in Shai Hope now.
DC: 116/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Powerplay done
A time out taken and a much needed one for the Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals have got 92 runs from the first six overs of the contest. Bumrah gives away just 3 runs from the last over of powerplay.
MI: 92/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Fifty for Fraser
Jake Fraser-McFurk has completed his fifty and he equals his own record for the fastest fifty of his IPL career. MI bring in Piyush Chawla but he too fails to get something for them.
MI: 69/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs MI: Fraser on fire
Jake Fraser-McFurk is going after the MI bowlers and it is looking very ugly for the visitors right now. A wonderful start for the Capitals.
DC: 51/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rishabh Pant: We were looking to bat first. I think it will get slower in the second innings. It has been amazing, we're getting the kind of wickets we want. As a team we have to play well and we have been. This is something we talked about - how to control the innings. Bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death is difficult, one over here or there is making all the difference. Just one change,
Hardik Pandya: We're going to bowl first. The ground is small. It's better to bat second on a smaller ground. Every game is a new game, we make sure we are not out. We keep fighting and keep coming hard in each game. The mood is fine, happy chats, all is well. You should not really focus on what has happened in the past. Anyone can beat anyone. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket and put our best foot forward. Only one change, Coetzee has a stomach bug, Luke Wood comes in for him
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Calls for Balance
Sourav Ganguly's call for a balance between bat and ball in IPL reflects broader discussions surrounding the tournament's format and its impact on players and the game's integrity.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Key Statistic Highlights
Statistical insights, such as Pant's dominance in the middle overs and Rohit Sharma's record against DC, provide context to the players' performances and strategic considerations.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Impact Subs
Suryakumar Yadav as MI's impact player and the potential inclusion of Romario Shepherd in the lineup reflect Mumbai's tactical decisions to counter DC's strengths.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: DC's Impact Player Strategy
With David Warner sidelined due to injury, DC's choice of impact players like Kuldeep Yadav and Rasikh Salam becomes crucial for their strategy against MI.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Pitch Predictions
Expect another high-scoring affair at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with short boundaries favoring batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, while spinners might find assistance in the first day game.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Struggles
Hardik Pandya's lackluster performance in IPL 2024, both with the bat and ball, raises concerns for MI, emphasizing the need for him to regain form for the team's success.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Kuldeep's Mid-Overs Magic
Kuldeep Yadav's impressive performance with 12 wickets and an economy rate of 7.54, particularly in the middle overs, could be pivotal against MI's middle-order vulnerability.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: MI's Bowling Dilemma
Mumbai Indians face the dilemma of altering their bowling lineup to counter Pant's onslaught, considering Bumrah's track record against him and the team's current position on the points table.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Bumrah's Mastery Over Pant
Jasprit Bumrah, with his impeccable form, poses a significant threat to Pant, having dismissed him six times in 13 IPL innings, showcasing a strategic battle within the game.
LIVE DC vs MI IPL 2024: Pant's Power Play Prowess
Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting style has seen him amass 342 runs in IPL 2024, with 190.55 strike rate against fast bowlers, making him a force to reckon with, especially in the powerplay.
LIVE IPL 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. We will take you through all the key updates.