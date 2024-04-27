Advertisement
DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Vs Hardik Pandya

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host MI at New Delhi.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for match no. 43 of the season, scheduled for Saturday, April 27. Their previous encounter took place at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI emerged victorious by 29 runs in the 20th match of the season.

Currently positioned sixth in the standings, DC has encountered four wins and five losses so far. Despite a somewhat shaky start, they remain within striking distance of playoff qualification. Following a nail-biting four-run victory over the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi franchise aims to boost its standing with a win against Mumbai.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match Here.

27 April 2024
00:27 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. We will take you through all the key updates.

