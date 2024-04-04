GT Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Check Both The Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter today in Ahmedabad. While GT are in a good position, having won 2 out of 3 matches in the league so far, Punjab have lose two on the trot now after beginning the tournament with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC). It will take some doing from Punjab to topple GT at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Shikhar Dhawan and Co will need to get their act right. Expect Preity Zinta to be in the stadium to cheer for her side as she has always done.

Shubman Gill-led side start as favourites but they know that they cannot take things from granted here. PBKS might be on a losing spree but they have one of the most explosove batting outfits in the tournament. That is why this contest will be a battle between the bowling of Titans vs batting of Punjab.

Check LIVE GT vs PBKS Score and Updates Below.