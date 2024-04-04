Advertisement
NewsCricket
GT VS PBKS LIVE SCORE

GT Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Check Both The Squads

Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings ( GT vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Punjab Kings under pressure to deliver a win

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 09:29 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter today in Ahmedabad. While GT are in a good position, having won 2 out of 3 matches in the league so far, Punjab have lose two on the trot now after beginning the tournament with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC). It will take some doing from Punjab to topple GT at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Shikhar Dhawan and Co will need to get their act right. Expect Preity Zinta to be in the stadium to cheer for her side as she has always done.

Shubman Gill-led side start as favourites but they know that they cannot take things from granted here. PBKS might be on a losing spree but they have one of the most explosove batting outfits in the tournament. That is why this contest will be a battle between the bowling of Titans vs batting of Punjab.

Check LIVE GT vs PBKS Score and Updates Below.   

04 April 2024
09:29 AM

Live Updates GT vs PBKS:  Check Both The Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

09:12 AM

GT Vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Vs Shikhar Dhawan

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 17th match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Keep following this space for live updates related to the match. The game starts at 7.30 pm IST and the toss is at 7 pm. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor