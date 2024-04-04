GT Vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Check Both The Squads
Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings ( GT vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Punjab Kings under pressure to deliver a win
Trending Photos
Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter today in Ahmedabad. While GT are in a good position, having won 2 out of 3 matches in the league so far, Punjab have lose two on the trot now after beginning the tournament with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC). It will take some doing from Punjab to topple GT at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Shikhar Dhawan and Co will need to get their act right. Expect Preity Zinta to be in the stadium to cheer for her side as she has always done.
Shubman Gill-led side start as favourites but they know that they cannot take things from granted here. PBKS might be on a losing spree but they have one of the most explosove batting outfits in the tournament. That is why this contest will be a battle between the bowling of Titans vs batting of Punjab.
Check LIVE GT vs PBKS Score and Updates Below.
Live Updates GT vs PBKS: Check Both The Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
GT Vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Vs Shikhar Dhawan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 17th match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Keep following this space for live updates related to the match. The game starts at 7.30 pm IST and the toss is at 7 pm.