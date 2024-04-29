Advertisement
DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Vs Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC visit KKR at Eden Gardens.

Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
At the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the stage is set for an intense battle between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Both teams are eager to cement their place in the race for the playoffs.

For the home side, KKR's last outing ended in disappointment against the Punjab Kings despite posting a formidable 261 runs in the first innings. Their bowling unit faltered, prompting a need for introspection and improvement as they prepare for their penultimate home fixture of the season. DC on the other hand are in red-hot form right now with back to back wins.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From IPL 2024 Match KKR vs DC Here.

29 April 2024
00:43 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match taking place at the Eden Gardens. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

