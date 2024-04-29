KKR Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals In Eden Gardens, 730PM IST, Kolkata

It is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 today. DC have recovered from a bad start in the season to win a couple of games on the run and have jumped to the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, KKR have lost 3 out of their last five matches and need a strong comeback. The match will be played at Eden Gardens and expect fireworks as the stadium has already produced some high-scoring matches. In the last 5 IPL matches between these two teams, DC have won thrice while KKR were victorious just twice.

Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk are in serioud form. Fraser-McGurk, especially, has been a revelation in this IPL and all eyes will be on him in this game as well. KKR will be eyeing his wicket as if this batter does not get out, he will create problems for the hosts. Fraser-McGurk should definitely feature in your Dream11 team if you aim to earn big points. He can even be your captain.

The differentiator in your fantasy team could be Angkrish Raghuvanshi from KKR. The batter has serious skills and many may not opt for him. Rinku Singh is not in greatest of form, so he can be ignored. But if you want to bet on him, you can as many may not go for him. One does not know whether Mitchell Starc plays today or not. Take that call only when the toss has happened.

KKR vs DC: Probable Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (12th man)

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (12th man)

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs KKR: Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain