Highlights | KKR vs LSG Cricket Score IPL 2024: KKR Beat LSG By 8 Wickets

In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a convincing victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Despite notable contributions from Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, who scored 39 and 45 runs respectively, LSG couldn't quite set a challenging target. KKR's bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc with figures of 3 wickets for 28 runs, kept the LSG batsmen in check. In response, KKR chased down the target comfortably, reaching 162 runs in just 15.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Philip Salt was the star performer for KKR, remaining unbeaten with a blistering knock of 89 runs off 47 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 3 sixes. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed with 38 runs to seal the victory for KKR.

