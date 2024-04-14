Highlights | KKR vs LSG Cricket Score IPL 2024: KKR Beat LSG By 8 Wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (KKR vs LSG) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Philip Salt was the hero of the match for KKR.
Trending Photos
In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a convincing victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Despite notable contributions from Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, who scored 39 and 45 runs respectively, LSG couldn't quite set a challenging target. KKR's bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc with figures of 3 wickets for 28 runs, kept the LSG batsmen in check. In response, KKR chased down the target comfortably, reaching 162 runs in just 15.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Philip Salt was the star performer for KKR, remaining unbeaten with a blistering knock of 89 runs off 47 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 3 sixes. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed with 38 runs to seal the victory for KKR.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KKR Win By 8 Wickets
KKR clinch their maiden victory against LSG in IPL with a comfortable win, sealed by Philip Salt's boundary off Ravi Bishnoi's delivery.
Live Score LSG 161/7 (20) KKR 162/2 (15.4)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wkts
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Bad Day At Office For Shamar Joseph
Shreyas Iyer scores a boundary and a couple, pulling and flicking deliveries wide of fine leg and long-on respectively, while Philip Salt adds a run with a sweep shot to deep backward square, with a questionable no-ball call by the third umpire.
Live Score KKR 127/2 (13) CRR: 9.77 REQ: 5
Kolkata Knight Riders need 35 runs in 42 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Fifty For Salt
Philip Salt reaches his fifty off just 26 balls with a cracking boundary through backward point off Arshad Khan's full delivery, prompting celebrations from Iyer and the dugout.
Live Score KKR 105/2 (11) CRR: 9.55 REQ: 6.33
Kolkata Knight Riders need 57 runs in 54 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KKR On Top
Shreyas Iyer scores a boundary off a half-tracker from Ravi Bishnoi, pulling it over short fine, while Philip Salt and Iyer add singles with shots to deep midwicket and long-off, respectively.
Live Score KKR 88/2 (9) CRR: 9.78 REQ: 6.73
Kolkata Knight Riders need 74 runs in 66 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Unlucky LSG
Philip Salt survives a dropped catch on the boundary, tipping the ball over for six, while Shreyas Iyer escapes an LBW decision after a review as the ball clips his thigh pad, with Shamar Joseph bowling at a rapid pace.
Live Score KKR 68/2 (7) CRR: 9.71 REQ: 7.23
Kolkata Knight Riders need 94 runs in 78 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KKR Rebuild
Shreyas Iyer scores a boundary with a flick off Shamar Joseph's delivery down leg, while Philip Salt plays out three dot balls and takes a single off the over.
Live Score KKR 49/2 (5) CRR: 9.8 REQ: 7.53
Kolkata Knight Riders need 113 runs in 90 balls
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Another One For Khan
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is dismissed for 7 off 6 balls, caught by Rahul off Mohsin Khan's delivery, as he edges the seam-up short ball to the keeper, prompting no appeal from KL Rahul, marking his departure.
Live Score KKR 42/2 (3.1) CRR: 13.26 REQ: 7.13
Kolkata Knight Riders need 120 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Narine Falls
Narine departs for 6 off 6 balls, caught by Stoinis off Mohsin Khan's delivery as he attempted to slap the short ball on the off-side, marking the first wicket for LSG.
Live Score KKR 22/1 (1.4) CRR: 13.2 REQ: 7.64
Kolkata Knight Riders need 140 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Poor Start For LSG
Philip Salt begins the innings with a flurry of runs, including a six off a legal delivery, but Shamar Joseph struggles with wides and no-balls, conceding extras and runs as well, prompting KKR to start with 8 runs off the first over with Salt on 0(3) and Narine on 6(3).
Live Score KKR 22/0 (1) CRR: 22 REQ: 7.37
Kolkata Knight Riders need 140 runs
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Innings Break
Lucknow Super Giants posted a competitive total of 161/7 in their innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 match, with Quinton de Kock's century being the highlight.
Live Score
LSG 161/7 (20) CRR: 8.05
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Starc Arrives
Mitchell Starc delivers a thunderous 142km/h yorker, shattering Arshad Khan's stumps as he fails to connect, departing for 5 runs off 4 balls.
Live Score
LSG 161/7 (20) CRR: 8.05
Innings Break
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Pooran Departs
Pooran departs for 45 off 32 balls, caught by Philip Salt off Starc's delivery, getting a faint outside edge on the slashy drive, ending his innings.
Live Score
LSG 155/6 (19.1) CRR: 8.09
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Eyes On Pooran
Vaibhav Arora concedes 12 runs off his over as Pooran hits two consecutive sixes, one sailing over fine leg and another over deep mid-wicket, while Krunal Pandya and Pooran add singles with shots to sweeper cover and deep mid-wicket, prompting Gopal to suggest LSG should target 170.
Live Score
LSG 144/5 (18) CRR: 8
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Rebuild
Chakaravarthy concedes singles off all deliveries, with Pooran and Krunal Pandya rotating the strike by playing shots to deep cover, deep backward point, and mid-wicket.
Live Score LSG 118/5 (16) CRR: 7.38
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG 5 Down
Ayush Badoni departs for 29, caught by Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Narine's delivery after getting his eye in, failing to convert another start into a big innings.
Live Score
LSG 111/5 (14.4) CRR: 7.57
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Stoinis Departs
Stoinis falls for 10, caught by Philip Salt at the off-side off Chakaravarthy's wrong 'un delivery, chipping away at KKR's advantage with wickets in consecutive overs.
Live Score LSG 95/4 (11.4) CRR: 8.14
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: KL Rahul Departs
Rahul's aggressive innings ends as he is caught by Ramandeep Singh at deep mid-wicket off Russell's delivery for 39 runs, including three fours and two sixes, a crucial wicket in the innings.
Live Score LSG 78/3 (10.2) CRR: 7.55
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Taking No Risk vs Narine
Narine concedes three singles and two dot balls off his over, with Badoni and Rahul working the ball on the on-side for singles while Rahul survives an LBW appeal and mistimes a cut shot.
Live Score LSG 70/2 (9.3) CRR: 7.37
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Eyes On KL Rahul
Narine concedes three singles off his over, with Badoni and Rahul rotating the strike by playing shots to backward square leg, long-on, and cover-point.
Live Score LSG 54/2 (7) CRR: 7.71
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Mitchell Starc Strikes
Hooda falls for 8, caught by Ramandeep Singh at backward point off Starc's delivery, going hard on a wide ball with an open-faced drive, putting LSG in early trouble again.
Live Score LSG 39/2 (4.4) CRR: 8.36
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Rebuild
Hooda gets a fortunate top-edge for four off a short delivery from Arora, while Rahul and Hooda rotate the strike with singles off Arora's deliveries, mainly playing defensively.
Live Score LSG 34/1 (4) CRR: 8.5
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Poor Start For LSG
de Kock departs for 10, edging a delivery from Vaibhav Arora to Narine at short third, playing away from his body with a loose drive.
Live Score LSG 19/1 (1.5) CRR: 10.36
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: LSG Need Good Start
de Kock scores consecutive boundaries off Starc, driving one behind square on the off-side and then straight of mid-on.
Live Score LSG 10/0 (1) CRR: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Both Team Captains At The Toss
KL Rahul - I would have bowled first, but this does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover ona short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well
Shreyas Iyer - We'll bowl first. Feels nostalgic, the crowd is electrifying and this was what we missed playing out of Kolkata, great feeling to be back. I've no idea about the conditions, the last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt. Bowling first, so Rinku goes out, Harshit Rana comes in.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Impact Subs
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Toss Report
KKR win toss and opt to field first against LSG at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KKR Dominate Powerplay
KKR has encountered the fewest dismissals (5), boasts the highest average (54.40), and maintains the best run rate (11.33) during the powerplay overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Eyes On Nicholas Pooran
During the match against RCB, Nicholas Pooran marked his 100th six in the IPL, achieving a balls/six ratio of 8.6, second only to Andre Russell, who achieves this feat every 6.7 balls.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gambhir On Starc
"There's no reason why you should talk about individual performance. I feel that Mitchell Starc has done reasonably okay. I think he's bowled some tough overs. And he will create an impact, what he's been picked for."
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KL Rahul On Mayank Yadav's Injury Update
"He (Mayank Yadav) is feeling good, he looks good, but we don't want to rush him. We need to protect his body, he's itching to go. Need to make sure that he's hundred percent (fit) before he comes back."
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur [Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Full Squad
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar
LSG vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check KKR Injury News
Gambhir confirmed Harshit Rana's full fitness before the last game, yet he didn't play. Nitish Rana participated in practice. Other than this, there are no injury worries.
KKR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Check LSG Injury News
Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, the pace duo, remain sidelined due to lingering injuries, depriving their team of their services for the upcoming matches.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Pitch And Weather Report
In Kolkata's inaugural afternoon fixture of the season, scorching heat and intense humidity are anticipated. With no dew factor to consider, the victorious team may prefer batting first. Eden Gardens, the venue renowned for its high-scoring matches since IPL 2023, promises an abundance of runs.
Lucknow vs Kolkata LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Are Yet To Beat LSG
You will be surprised to know that Kolkata Knight Riders have never beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. LSG and KKR have played each other 3 times so far, with Lucknow emerging as victors each time.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Probable 11s
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur [Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]
KKR Vs LSG LIVE: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates from KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Eden Gardens. The match no. 28 of the IPL 2024 season is expected to be high-scoring thriller.