LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK are placed third in the points table with 4 wins in 6 games.

LIVE Score LSG vs CSK In IPL 2024: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 19 at 7 PM IST. LSG, led by KL Rahul, has won 3 out of 6 matches but suffered a significant loss against KKR in their last outing. CSK, under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, has won 4 out of 6 games, showcasing solid performances, notably defeating Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Key battles to watch include Quinton de Kock against Mustafizur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran against Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube against Yash Thakur. Players to watch for LSG include Pooran, de Kock, and Rahul, while CSK's top performers are Dube, Gaikwad, and Daryl Mitchell. The weather forecast suggests no rain interruptions, with a pitch favouring bowlers. LSG's inconsistency in batting is a concern, relying heavily on Pooran's performances, while CSK has demonstrated better teamwork but struggled in away games. The encounter promises an exciting match-up, with both teams aiming for a crucial win to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Follow LIVE Updates From Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings  IPL 2024 Match Here.

 

19 April 2024
00:12 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Captains' Dilemma

Tomorrow, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in a battle of leadership strategies, igniting anticipation among cricket enthusiasts.

00:08 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

00:06 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates of LSG vs CSK game stay tuned with Zee News.

