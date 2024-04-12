LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Lucknow Aim To Dominate Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (LSG vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: LSG Are Placed Third In Points Table.
LIVE Score LSG vs DC In IPL 2024: In an upcoming Indian Premier League match, the Delhi Capitals face a daunting challenge against the Lucknow Super Giants, who are in good form and considered favourites. Lucknow, currently third in the points table, has a well-rounded team despite missing Mayank Yadav due to injury. In Yadav's absence, rookie pacer Yash Thakur has stepped up with an impressive five-wicket haul. The team's opening pair, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, along with Nicholas Pooran, has been instrumental in their success. In contrast, Delhi Capitals are struggling, evident in their recent loss to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Their Indian pace attack lacks potency, with concerns over consistency and performance. Anrich Nortje's return from injury has been disappointing, further adding to their woes. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb have been bright spots, but the team lacks depth in Indian talent, leading to over-reliance on overseas players. The match is set to be a test of Delhi's resilience against Lucknow's strong lineup. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Thakur's Triumph
Yash Thakur emerged as the star performer for LSG, grabbing attention with a remarkable five-wicket haul, filling in admirably for the absent Mayank Yadav.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: LSG's Dominance
Lucknow Super Giants showcased their supremacy, maintaining their position as favourites with a commanding performance against Delhi Capitals in the recent IPL clash.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni