DC:22-0(3), LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Begin Chase

LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Begin Chase
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (LSG vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: LSG Are Placed Third In Points Table.
LIVE Score LSG vs DC In IPL 2024: In an upcoming Indian Premier League match, the Delhi Capitals face a daunting challenge against the Lucknow Super Giants, who are in good form and considered favourites. Lucknow, currently third in the points table, has a well-rounded team despite missing Mayank Yadav due to injury. In Yadav's absence, rookie pacer Yash Thakur has stepped up with an impressive five-wicket haul. The team's opening pair, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, along with Nicholas Pooran, has been instrumental in their success. In contrast, Delhi Capitals are struggling, evident in their recent loss to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Their Indian pace attack lacks potency, with concerns over consistency and performance. Anrich Nortje's return from injury has been disappointing, further adding to their woes. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb have been bright spots, but the team lacks depth in Indian talent, leading to over-reliance on overseas players. The match is set to be a test of Delhi's resilience against Lucknow's strong lineup. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: DC start bright
Delhi Capitals off to a bright start in their chase of 168 runs with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. LSG desperate for an early wicket.
DC: 22/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Chase begin
DC begin chase with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. 15 runs from the first 9 balls and DC look to start on the bright side in this contest.
LSG: 15/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Lucknow post167
LSG post 167 runs on the board in the first innings. A good performance from the DC bowlers but Ayush Badoni 55 of 35 balls did the trick for Lucknow.
LSG: 167/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Badoni on fire
Ayush Badoni on fire at the moment batting on 50 runs off 31 balls. LSG have somehow found themselves back in this contest and it is still a worry for DC now.
LSG: 156/7 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Badoni to carry
DC are in control of this contest as Kuldeep Yadav displayed a tremendous performance tonight. However, LSG are not fully out of this contest as Ayush Badoni is batting on 37 off 25 balls.
LSG: 139/7 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Another one!
Krunal Pandya 3 (4) caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Delhi Capitals on a roll at the moment. LSG in deep trouble and now Ayush Badoni needs to save them.
LSG: 94/7 (13 overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Big Wicket!
Kuldeep Yadav is on fire tonight as he traps KL Rahul in this contest who was going so fine till now. LSG in sorts of trouble at the moment.
LSG: 86/5 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav shines
Kuldeep Yadav on fire as he gets Nicholas Pooran on a duck and a ball before traps Marcus Stoinis. LSG in a tricky spot at the moment. Deepak Hooda comes in to bat now.
LSG: 76/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2024: LSG in control
KL Rahul batting on 31 off 15 balls at the moment cruising LSG to a fine total in this game. Marcus Stoinis has joined him in the middle now.
LSG: 64/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Khaleel on fire
Khaleel Ahmed on fire at the moment as Devdutt Padikkal walks back to the pavilion. LSG have lost another wicket in the powerplay but KL Rahul is batting in tremendous rhythm at the moemnt.
LSG: 47/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Gone!
Quinton de Kock 19 (12) LBW by Khaleel Ahmed. DC finally get the first wicket they were looking for and it is the dangerous De Kock who walks back to the pavilion.
LSG: 28/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Match Begins
Action begins as Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul open the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. Khaleel Ahmed with the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
LSG: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Lineups
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Toss Report
LSG captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2024: Pitch Report
The conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is known for supporting bowlers. However, this season we have still seen some big scores getting on the board at the same venue.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Toss Coming Up
The toss will be coming up shortly for the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Captains KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: KL Rahul To Carry Lucknow
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will be key for Lucknow Super Giants tonight in their clash against Delhi Capitals at home.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Shaw key for DC
Prithvi Shaw has been in fine rhythm since he got back into the playing eleven for the Delhi Capitals. DC would be hoping he will again showcase some brilliant batting like he has so far.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs DC: Delhi Desperate For Win
Delhi Capitals are desperate for a win this season at the moment. So far, the performance from the team has been below average with plenty of quality players failing to impress.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Eyes On Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs boasts an impressive strike rate of 264.52 in the final overs (16-20) this season, based on a sample size of 31 deliveries, showcasing his ability to accelerate the run rate during the crucial death phase of the innings.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Khaleel Ahmed's Performance
Khaleel Ahmed has demonstrated exceptional control during the powerplay, maintaining an economy rate of just 6.64, indicating his effectiveness in containing runs and building pressure on the opposition batsmen in the early stages of the match.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Probable Playing XIs
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar/Sumit Kumar. [Impact Sub: Jake Fraser McGurk]
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, M Siddharth. [Impact sub: Mohsin Khan]
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Over-reliance on Overseas Players
Delhi's over-dependence on overseas recruits surfaced, highlighting the need for a more balanced team composition and stronger local talent development.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Pant and Stubb's Resilience
Amidst Delhi's struggles, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb showcased resilience, but their efforts alone couldn't salvage the team from a disappointing defeats.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Nortje's Disappointment
Anrich Nortje's return from injury proved underwhelming for Delhi, as the pace spearhead struggled to make an impact, leaking runs at an alarming rate.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Delhi's Woes
Delhi Capitals faced a tough outing, grappling with issues ranging from an ineffective Indian pace attack to a lack of depth in local talent.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Padikkal's Struggle
Despite the team's overall success, Devdutt Padikkal's struggle to find form remains a concern for Lucknow, needing to convert starts into substantial scores.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Pooran's Power Display
Nicholas Pooran continued his sensational form, adding crucial runs for LSG, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic finisher in T20 cricket.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Opening Duo Brilliance
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul led LSG's charge with their formidable partnership at the top, setting a strong foundation for their team's success.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Thakur's Triumph
Yash Thakur emerged as the star performer for LSG, grabbing attention with a remarkable five-wicket haul, filling in admirably for the absent Mayank Yadav.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: LSG's Dominance
Lucknow Super Giants showcased their supremacy, maintaining their position as favourites with a commanding performance against Delhi Capitals in the recent IPL clash.
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni