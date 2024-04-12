DC:22-0(3), LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Begin Chase

LIVE Score LSG vs DC In IPL 2024: In an upcoming Indian Premier League match, the Delhi Capitals face a daunting challenge against the Lucknow Super Giants, who are in good form and considered favourites. Lucknow, currently third in the points table, has a well-rounded team despite missing Mayank Yadav due to injury. In Yadav's absence, rookie pacer Yash Thakur has stepped up with an impressive five-wicket haul. The team's opening pair, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, along with Nicholas Pooran, has been instrumental in their success. In contrast, Delhi Capitals are struggling, evident in their recent loss to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Their Indian pace attack lacks potency, with concerns over consistency and performance. Anrich Nortje's return from injury has been disappointing, further adding to their woes. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb have been bright spots, but the team lacks depth in Indian talent, leading to over-reliance on overseas players. The match is set to be a test of Delhi's resilience against Lucknow's strong lineup. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

