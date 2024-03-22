PBKS: 17-0 (1) PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow Begin Chase
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shikhar Dhawan and co face Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals.
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be in action for the first double-header of the IPL 2024 season on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan finished eighth last season and will surely look to get a better season this year. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is returning to cricket action for the first time in 14 months since his horrific car accident.
The Kings struggled a bit at their home ground in Mohali during IPL 2023, managing to win just one out of six games there. On the other hand, the Capitals seem to have a historical advantage over the Kings, winning 15 out of the 32 matches they've played against each other overall. However, in the last couple of years, the Capitals have been dominant, winning five out of six matches against the Kings.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match No.2 Here.
LIVE DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Dhawan on fire
Shikhar Dhawan is on fire at the moment. What is happening with the Delhi bowlers? Ishant Sharma has bowled four wides and Punjab have 24 runs on the board with just 9 balls bowled.
PBKS: 24/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Chase Begins
Here we go! Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow begin the chase of 175 runs for the Punjab Kings. First four balls have been bowled and PBKS have 9 runs on the board.
PBKS: 9/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE DC vs PBKS: Delhi post 174
Delhi Capitals have posted 174 runs on the board. After a fiery start from Aussie batters Warner and Marsh, DC lost momentum in the middle order phase. However, Abhishek Porel helped his side in the last over with a couple of fours and six.
DC: 174/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE DC vs PBKS: Big wicket!
Axar Patel 20 (12) run out by Jitesh Sharma/Thyagarajan. Delhi Capitals lose another one as Punjab Kings get a grip on this contest.
DC: 146/7 (18 Overs)
LIVE DC vs PBKS: Delhi six down
Delhi Capitals go six down as Tristan Stubbs gets caught by Shashank Singh bowled by Rahul Chahar. Punjab Kings slowly getting the grip back on this contest.
DC: 128/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs PBKS: Back to back wickets
First Rishabh Pant and now it is Ricky Bhui who departs. This is the second time PBKS have challenged the umpire with a review and it is successful.
DC: 117/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs PBKS: GONE!
Shai Hope 33 (25) caught by Harpreet Brar bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Delhi Capitals lose their third wicket but all eyes are on Pant now.
DC: 103/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs PBKS: Pant Struggling to settle in
Rishabh Pant is currently struggling to find some rhythm but hopefully he will get back in the groove. Shai Hope on the other end is keeping DC on top at the moment.
DC: 94/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Warner Departs
Warner's promising innings is cut short as he mistimes a pull shot off Harshal Patel's slower delivery, resulting in a caught behind by Jitesh Sharma, ending with 29 runs off 21 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes, leaving Delhi Capitals disappointed.
Live Score DC 74/2 (8) CRR: 9.25
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: 50 Up For Delhi
Warner showcases his batting prowess with a mixture of missed attempts, innovative shots, and boundaries, reaching his fifty with a remarkable scoop shot over short fine off Rabada's bowling.
Live Score DC 51/1 (5) CRR: 10.2
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Delhi 1 Down
Mitchell Marsh's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Rahul Chahar at cover point off Arshdeep Singh's delivery, scoring 20 runs off 12 balls with two fours and two sixes.
Live Score DC 39/1 (3.2) CRR: 11.7
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Delhi Off To A Great Start
Arshdeep Singh delivers a mix of dot balls, boundaries, and a six to David Warner, who accumulates 10 runs in the first over; Sam Curran follows suit with a varied delivery, resulting in Mitchell Marsh scoring 9 runs, including two fours.
Live Score DC 21/0 (2) CRR: 10.5
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Toss Report
Punjab Kings win toss, opt to field first against Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report
The inaugural IPL 2024 match at MYS International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, known for hosting low-scoring T20 matches with equal support for pacers and spinners, is expected to follow suit, likely resulting in another low-scoring encounter.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Weather Report
The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chandigarh on March 23 is expected to witness clear skies with temperatures reaching 34°C during the day and dropping to 19°C at night, with partial cloud cover expected in the evening.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Head To Head (Last 5 Matches)
2023 – DC won by 15 runs
2023 – PBKS won by 31 runs
2022 – DC won by 17 runs
2022 – DC won by 9 wickets
2021 – DC won by 7 wickets
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals Favored for the Opener
Despite Punjab Kings' resilience, Delhi Capitals emerge as favourites for the opener, backed by their cohesive unit and a hunger for victory, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Bowling Spearheaded by Rabada
Kagiso Rabada leads Punjab Kings' bowling unit, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Nathan Ellis, aiming to dismantle opposition batting line-ups with precision.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: All-round Strength in Punjab Kings
With the likes of Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Rishi Dhawan, Punjab Kings boast a formidable all-round arsenal to rival any opponent.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings' Redemption Mission
After a disappointing finish in the previous season, Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are determined to reverse their fortunes and make a mark in IPL 2024.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Warner's Redemption Quest
David Warner, having retired from Test cricket, seeks redemption, eyeing a strong performance to secure a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Potent Fast Bowling Arsenal
Anchored by Anrich Nortje and supported by Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals present a formidable fast bowling attack to challenge opponents.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Explosive Batting Line-up
Delhi Capitals boast an explosive batting line-up featuring Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Pant, and Stubbs, promising fireworks on the field throughout the IPL.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Uncertainty in Wicketkeeping Duties
While Pant is cleared to play, the question looms whether he'll immediately take on keeping duties, with Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs as potential alternatives for Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Pant's Dual Responsibilities
Stepping into the shoes of captaincy, Pant's dynamic leadership adds a new dimension to Delhi Capitals' gameplay, elevating expectations for the season ahead.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return
After a miraculous recovery from a near-fatal car crash, Pant is back, captaining Delhi Capitals and reclaiming his role as a keeper-batter, showcasing resilience and determination.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs PBKS: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 second game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.