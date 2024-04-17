PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan vs Hardik Pandya
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (PBKS vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mumbai Indians lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score PBKS vs MI In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, both teams find themselves in contrasting situations. Punjab, despite facing two consecutive defeats, seeks to revive its campaign against Mumbai, who are also under pressure after a morale-denting loss to Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai's newly appointed skipper, Hardik Pandya, faces scrutiny after a costly last over against CSK, exacerbating the team's challenges. While Mumbai displayed resilience with recent victories, Punjab struggles with a faltering top order, compounded by captain Shikhar Dhawan's injury. However, lower-order batsmen Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have shown promise, suggesting a potential reshuffle in the batting lineup.
Punjab's bowling, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran, poses a threat to Mumbai's formidable batting lineup. Yet, the presence of Jasprit Bumrah adds an extra edge to Mumbai's arsenal, particularly on a pitch offering assistance to bowlers. Overall, it's a crucial match for both teams, with Punjab aiming for redemption and Mumbai seeking to maintain momentum amidst challenges on and off the field.
Follow LIVE Updates From Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla