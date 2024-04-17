PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan vs Hardik Pandya

LIVE Score PBKS vs MI In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, both teams find themselves in contrasting situations. Punjab, despite facing two consecutive defeats, seeks to revive its campaign against Mumbai, who are also under pressure after a morale-denting loss to Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai's newly appointed skipper, Hardik Pandya, faces scrutiny after a costly last over against CSK, exacerbating the team's challenges. While Mumbai displayed resilience with recent victories, Punjab struggles with a faltering top order, compounded by captain Shikhar Dhawan's injury. However, lower-order batsmen Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have shown promise, suggesting a potential reshuffle in the batting lineup.

Punjab's bowling, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran, poses a threat to Mumbai's formidable batting lineup. Yet, the presence of Jasprit Bumrah adds an extra edge to Mumbai's arsenal, particularly on a pitch offering assistance to bowlers. Overall, it's a crucial match for both teams, with Punjab aiming for redemption and Mumbai seeking to maintain momentum amidst challenges on and off the field.

